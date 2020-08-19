TMP to host basketball recruiting event with top scouts

All may not be lost for local basketball players this summer.
TMP, a Lowcountry club organization, has courted two of the most well-known recruiting scouts in the Southeast to evaluate rising freshman through seniors Aug. 27 at the North Charleston Athletic Center.
Big Shots recruiting director Kevin Schneider and Jamie Shaw, formerly of Phenom Hoop Report and now Absolute Basketball, will spend an afternoon running players through workouts, drills and scrimmages to help update their recruiting rankings and evaluations that college coaches have been forced to rely on more now than ever since the current heath crisis has shut down the summer recruiting circuit.
“There are so many talented players in our area who lost their opportunity to be seen this summer,” TMP co-founder Antoine Saunders said. “We thought about doing it for our kids, our TMP kids, but with everything going it just made more sense to open it up for everyone.”
TMP will host a similar event for high school girls with Peter London of Carolina Girls Hoop Report and Percy Wright of Lady Ballers Insider Sept. 2 at the North Charleston Athletic Center.
Players must register and sign a waiver to participate. Registration is available at http://tmpbasketball.com/tmp-boys-basketball-event-registration/.