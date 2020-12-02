Tickets available for Stingrays hockey

Single game tickets for Stingrays hockey's first five home games of the 2020-21 season are now on sale.
The team will be hosting a "Red Out" presented by Belfor Property Restoration on Friday, Dec. 11 at 7:05 p.m. for their home opener against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits! All fans are encouraged to wear red as the team wears its new red jersey for the first time. Fans in attendance will receive red rally towels and they will be honoring frontline workers who have sacrificed for our community during the last eight months to keep us safe. Parking is free.
The North Charleston Coliseum Box Office is open with limited hours on Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Friday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Season ticket and flex plans are also on sale. For more information or to purchase, call 843-744-2248.