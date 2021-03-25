You have permission to edit this article.
The Warrior Boys tennis team shut out Berkeley

Cam Davies

Cam Davies

The Warrior Boys tennis team shut out Berkeley on March 23 for their 4th victory of the season and the second Region 7 win with a 6-0 shut out.

The first singles court featured a battle between two of the best Region 7 players, with Cam Davies narrowly defeating Josh Gianelli of Berkeley 62 57 1-0 (8). It was a great match between two top ranked players that saw many lead changes.

The scores were: Wando 6 Berkeley 0

  • 1S: Cam Davies (W) def Josh Gianelli (B) 62 57 1-0 (8)
  • 2S: Jack Hughes (W) def Zach Lee (B) 60 61
  • 3S: Parker Davis (W) def David Gianelli (B) 60 61
  • 4S: Bennett Stickler (W) def Rashad Bishop (B) 60 60
  • 5S: Will Foulke (W) def Bailey Bishop (B) 60 60
  • 2D: Andy Bumgarner/Jack Markley (W) def Graham Jones/Aiden Free (B) 60 60

The Warriors are 4-0 and 2-0 in Region 7.

