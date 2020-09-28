The emotional reintroduction of Joe Call

He almost called him, just to chat. It was game day. And every game day of Joe Call’s life, whether as a player or coach, he spoke to his grandfather John McKissick before kickoff.
McKissick would always ask if the team was ready. Call, of course, no matter what he actually thought would tell his grandfather that indeed it was. McKissick would ask to hear about the players. Even as he grew older and no longer knew the kids by name, he still liked to discuss them as if he did. He wouldn’t have known anyone on his grandson’s team this season. He still would’ve asked about them.
He almost called him, just to settle the butterflies in his stomach. The butterflies are how you know you love it, his grandfather always told him. This season opener would be like none before it, for many reasons. Call’s stomach was full of butterflies.
He almost called, just for the reassurance his grandfather always offered. He knew he would tell him not to worry, to trust his instincts. Call was. That’s how he arrived here today, not far down the road from where he grew up playing for his grandfather but so far removed from everything he’d ever known.
He almost called him to wish him a happy birthday; it was his 94th. Poetic that it fell on the opening day of the high school football season. McKissick especially enjoyed opening day, probably more than his own birthday. What a way to celebrate both, Call thought. His grandfather would’ve loved it.
He almost called. Then Call realized that for the first time in his life game day was here and his grandfather was not.
“You try to hold back. You try to fight it and you try to fight it,” Call said with tears sneaking from underneath the brim of the hat hiding his watering eyes. He’s standing alone in the far end zone of what’s now an empty stadium. About a half hour has passed since Oceanside defeated Bishop England, 27-7, in his debut as head coach of the Landsharks on Saturday. He pauses and stares off into the darkness. It’s peaceful. Everything lies still, eerily quiet as he collects his thoughts. He clears his throat and begins again.
“I haven’t really slept the past couple of days. Just thinking about him and football and everything. You’re so focused on the team and the game. And then, you know, by the end of it all, the emotion just overcomes you.”
Call spent the past five years as head football coach at Summerville High School, succeeding McKissick, who over a heralded 63-year coaching career built the Green Wave, the prize jewel of the sleepy southern town, into a national power. He won 10 state championships in five different decades. He was idolized by generations; that included Call who worked for him as a ball boy, played for him as a starting quarterback and spent more than a decade coaching under him as an assistant. No football coach at any level has ever won more games that McKissick.
“There will never be another like him,” Call said. “Not me. Not anybody.”
McKissick passed away in November. Call resigned as head coach of the Green Wave three months later. The latter isn’t necessarily a product of the former but Call has conceded privately that his grandfather’s passing felt like the closing of that chapter of his life. He never would’ve escaped McKissick’s shadow at Summerville. And never really wanted to, until his grandfather was no longer there to cast it.
“I think he would’ve understood,” Call said. Then he laughs. “I don’t know what he would’ve thought about tonight though. Too many ego penalties.” Ego penalties is a term his grandfather coined as a label for personal fouls and things of that nature. “He hated ego penalties.”
Despite the lopsided score, Oceanside was hit with 15 penalties for 125 yards. Call winces at the thought of it, replaying many of them aloud by memory.
It wasn’t the cleanest game, on either side. It wasn’t expected to be. The current health crisis made the summer offseason tough to navigate, especially for a coach and team who’d just met a couple months prior. Then there was the 30-minute lightning delay after the first quarter on Friday that turned into a postponement of the final three quarters until the following day..
“It seemed fitting,” Call said. “The rain and the weather, the lightning in the back. Nothing about it felt like a normal game.”
Still, through everything, Oceanside never trailed.
Landsharks running back Vaughn Blue scored on a 7-yard run around the edge on the final play of the first quarter to lift Oceanside ahead 7-0 before the weather delay. The sophomore finished with 120 total yards, averaging 5.2 per carry.
Spencer McKinley added a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter the next day to send the Landsharks into halftime ahead 10-0.
Bishop England began the third quarter with a recovered onside kick and quickly cashed in with a 1-yard touchdown plunge up the middle by quarterback Eddie Marinaro that trimmed the deficit to 10-7 just three minutes into the second half. Oceanside answered on its following possession with its own 1-yard quarterback keeper up the middle by Garrison Kepley.
A fumble recovery in the end zone further stretched the gap apart in the fourth quarter. In all, the Landsharks defense recovered two fumbles, nabbed an interception and forced three more turnovers on downs. McKinley added a 42-yard field soon after the defensive score, a new school record for the junior kicker ranked No. 26 in the nation. He finished 2-for-2 on field goals, 3-for-3 on extra points, while landing four kickoffs for touchbacks and booting a 51-yard punt.
“In watching football start all over the country, I’ve noticed a lot of defenses have struggled to get their feet early. Our defense and special teams were lights out from the start,” Call said before deflecting credit to his coordinators and assistants. “The whole team came out with an edge. They see the stuff on social media. They hear what people say about us moving up to AAA and wondering if we can still compete. They hear people talking about all the players that graduated last year. So, yeah, they came out with an edge, something to prove. Controlled aggression my granddaddy used to call it. We need a little attitude about us, a little nasty, because we know teams are going to try to test us every week.”
Call speaks of the questions surrounding his team in a way that makes you wonder if he feels the same obligation to prove himself. Not as a capable coach, he’s long proven that, but as one capable of reinventing himself in an unfamiliar setting now without his lifelong mentor to support him.
He wanted to call his grandfather that morning. He instead texted his wife, Elizabeth. “This is all so different,” he told her.
Call's ties to Summerville are likely to always follow him. He probably didn't expect it to be so visible right away though. The goal post in the far end zone of Bishop England’s field was wrapped in a pad with the Summerville Green Wave script and logo. An equipment supplier made a mistake on the Bishops' padding. So while it's being corrected, the supplier loaned Bishop England an extra Summerville pad because the green colors of the teams are a close match. Innocent, but ironic nonetheless.
Call’s departure wasn’t exactly warmly received by traditionalists in his hometown, especially when he resurfaced with a program that isn’t exactly warmly received yet by traditionalists around the state. That edge that he speaks of his players carrying seems to flow through him somewhat too.
“For me, you know,” he begins before a long exhale. “It’s different. It is. But it was important for me to be a part of what they already had going on here. I didn’t want them to completely change to meet me. At Summerville, it was constantly about living up to tradition. Here, we’re building that together as a family. It gives me chill bumps to think about it. We’re in this together.”
He wanted to call his grandfather that morning. He needed him as badly as ever. He went for a run instead to clear his mind. He ended up back in his office. On his desk was a book he keeps near him that his grandfather wrote nearly 30 years ago about coaching. Call has read it cover to cover several times but flipped it open again to skim a few pages. In it, McKissick talks about finding purpose in coaching. It isn’t the team or the colors that define a coach, necessarily, but the service. It took a drastic change for Call to fully embrace the idea that one doesn't have to be attached to other.
He wanted to call his grandfather. It hurt him that he couldn’t. He realized by the end of the night that he didn't have to.
“I think he was probably watching tonight,” he said.
“You didn’t see all that lightning?” he led with a smile. “I think it was all those penalties. He hated penalties.”