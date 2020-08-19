The Citadel to open football season at top-ranked Clemson

The Citadel football team will open the regular season at No. 1 Clemson Sept. 19 at Memorial Stadium, the school announced on Wednesday.
The reveal was one of two games the Bulldogs released, the other being Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete against a program like Clemson,” said Citadel director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “This offers our cadet-athletes a chance to be on the field with a National Championship team. We are also very happy to have EKU coming to The Citadel and appreciate them working with us on this game. Finding games is very difficult with our conference making the decision to move to the spring last week.”
The Citadel and Clemson will be meeting for the 39th time dating back to 1909. The Tigers hold a 32-5-1 advantage in the series. The teams last met in 2017 season finale for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs and Colonels are meeting for the first time on the gridiron. The contest will be the just the second game against a team from the Oho Valley Conference in program history. The Bulldogs’ only other game against a team from the OVC came in 1960 when The Citadel defeated Tennessee Tech, 27-0, in the Tangerine Bowl.
Ticket information will follow.
