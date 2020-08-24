The Citadel completes football schedule with Army road game

The Citadel football team has added a fourth game to the 2020 season. The Bulldogs will travel to face Army West Point on Oct. 10. Game time will be announced at a later date.
Capacity for the game will be determined by Army West Point.
“Playing Army and going to West Point will offer our football team a unique opportunity we haven’t had for a while,” said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. “I know the team and our fan base will be excited for this match up.”
The game against the Black Knights is the fourth announced game on the revised schedule. The Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 12 at South Florida before traveling to Clemson on Sept. 19 and hosting Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26.
The Bulldogs and Black Knights will be meeting for the 10th time overall. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1994. Army holds a 7-2 advantage in the all-time series, but the Bulldogs have won two of the last three meetings. The Citadel won 20-14 in 1991 and 15-14 in 1992.
In the last meeting between the teams in 1994, Army kicked a 24-yard field goal as time expired to hand the Bulldogs a 25-24 defeat.
