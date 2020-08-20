The Citadel adds season-opening football game at South Florida

The Citadel football team has added another game to the 2020 schedule as the Bulldogs will travel to face South Florida on Sept. 12.
Kickoff time from Raymond James Stadium will be announced at a later date.
"Our football team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete against USF and we want to thank them for working with us on scheduling this game in these very difficult times," said director of athletics Mike Capaccio. "Our cadet-athletes will be excited to make this trip and we have a strong alumni base in the surrounding area."
The contest with the Bulls is the third on the Bulldogs' schedule. On Wednesday, The Citadel announced it will play at Clemson on Sept. 19 and host Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26. Kickoff for the contest against EKU will be 1 p.m. at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
The Bulldogs and Bulls are meeting for the third time. The teams played a home-and-home series in the late 90's with each team winning on their home field. The Bulldogs won 10-7 at Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 13, 1997, while the Bulls came away with a 45-6 victory in Tampa on Oct. 3, 1998. The game in Tampa was the first collegiate game inside Raymond James Stadium.
