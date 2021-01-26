Stingrays sign goalie Pantano, defender Meyer

The South Carolina Stingrays, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced two additions to the team’s roster. Goaltender Craig Pantano and defenseman Paul Meyer have agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.
Pantano, 25, is in his rookie professional season after completing his NCAA career at Northeastern University last year. During 2019-20, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound netminder posted a 18-13-3 record while starting all 34 of the Huskies’ games with a 2.50 goals-against average, a 0.915 save percentage and two shutouts. In addition to being named to the 2020 Hockey East All-Academic Team, Pantano helped Northeastern capture the 2020 Beanpot Tournament, where he was awarded the Eberly Award for the best save percentage in the event.
Prior to last year, Pantano, a native of Bridgewater, Mass., spent three collegiate seasons at Merrimack College from 2016-2019. In 57 appearances with the Warriors, Pantano held a record of 17-29-5 with a 2.86 GAA, a 0.902 save percentage and five shutouts.
Meyer, 23, began his rookie year with the Orlando Solar Bears this season and saw action in his first two professional games earlier this month. The native of Edina, Minn. finished a four-year college hockey career with Colgate University last season, appearing in all the school’s 36 contests while recording six points (1g, 5a) and leading the team with 62 blocked shots. The 6-foot-4, 222-pound defenseman totaled 22 points on five goals and 17 assists in 140 career games with the Raiders.
Prior to his time at Colgate, Meyer played one season of junior hockey with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), scoring 34 points (8g, 26a). The blueliner also played two seasons of high school hockey, helping Edina High capture the Minnesota State High School championship in 2014.