Stingrays promotional nights added to lineup

The South Carolina Stingrays, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced promotions for select home games in February and March.
The ECHL announced the schedule through April 4, with the remainder of the 72-game calendar to be revealed later. In addition, their postponed home game, originally scheduled for Jan. 18 against the Jacksonville Icemen, will be played on Wednesday, March 24 at 7:05 p.m.
Single game tickets for all other nights during February and March are on sale at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.
The team’s updated promotional schedule and details are below:
Military Appreciation Night – Saturday, Feb. 13 – 6:05 p.m.
Military Appreciation Night presented by Precise Logistical Services and Paul Errico Associates. The Stingrays will honor our country’s finest all game long with military-themed jerseys! The sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit the Hiram E Mann Chapter of Tuskegee Airmen.
Parks & Pucks Night – Friday, March 5 – 7:05 p.m.
This special night is dedicated to Charleston County Parks Gold Pass members! Join the team as they honor the beautiful climate of the Lowcountry and learn more about keeping our region green.
Pink In The Rink Night – Saturday, March 6 – 6:05 p.m.
The Stingrays annual Pink In The Rink Night presented by Share Our Suzy and MUSC Health will feature the team’s specialty jersey design that was scheduled for March 2020! The sweaters will be auctioned off to benefit Share Our Suzy, which supports women battling breast cancer locally in the Lowcountry!
Pucks & Paws Night – Saturday, March 20 – 6:05 p.m.
Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Fort Wayne. They'll also conduct the annual wiener dog race during the first intermission.
Cool Ray’s Birthday! – Sunday, March 21 – 3:05 p.m.
Celebrate Cool Ray's 28th birthday with the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays tumbler courtesy of Crews Subaru! Presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks!
Marvel Super Hero Night – Saturday, March 27 – 6:05 p.m.
On Marvel Super Hero Night, the Stingrays will wear specialty Captain America jerseys against their South Division rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears!
Purple Heart Appreciation Day – Sunday, March 28 – 3:05 p.m.
The Rays will honor Purple Heart recipients from around the Lowcountry on this special day presented by Paul Errico & Associates.
Additional promotions and giveaways may be announced throughout the season. Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.
To bring a group to one of their upcoming promotional nights, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248! For all single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.