Stingrays open season in North Charleston Dec. 11

The South Carolina Stingrays, affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced the schedule for the first part of their 2020-21 regular season. The team’s home opener for their 28th ECHL season will take place Dec. 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
The Stingrays will host a “Red Out” on opening night and are encouraging all fans to wear red as the team dons its new red jersey for the first time. The jersey, announced in August, has a similar design to what the Capitals wear, aligning the Rays with their NHL affiliate.
Fans in attendance will receive red rally towels upon entry to the building. In addition, the team will be honoring all frontline workers that have sacrificed so much for our community during the last eight months to keep us safe.
“Over the last six months, our team has worked in conjunction with the ECHL and its other members on a plan to safely return to play for the 2020-21 season,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “The safety of our fans and players is our top priority. We are thrilled and committed to playing hockey starting at home on December 11.
"Like many other small businesses in our community, we have worked hard to design a safe return for our business of professional sports,” said Stingrays Principal Owner Todd Halloran. "We are pleased to do our part in bringing back in-person sports entertainment to Charleston County in a safe and responsible way."
The Stingrays and the North Charleston Coliseum have announced a reduced capacity of 2,700 for hockey games at the present time.
“We are excited about the opportunity to re-engage with our staff, guests, partners and the Lowcountry community,” said Frank Lapsley, General Manager, SMG - North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center and Charleston Area Convention Center. “We recognize that this will be a long road but it's important to take those first steps.”
A full list of the Stingrays’ first 10 contests for the 2020-21 season can be seen below. All dates on the 2020-21 schedule are subject to change.
More information, including the rest of the team’s 72-game schedule and promotions will be announced soon as the club prepares for the 2020-21 season.
Stingrays 2020-21 Schedule Through January 14:
(Stingrays home games in BOLD)
Dec. 11 vs. Greenville (7:05 p.m.)
December 18 at Jacksonville (7:00 p.m.)
Dec. 19 vs. Jacksonville (6:05 p.m.)
Dec. 26 at Greenville (7:05 p.m.)
Dec. 27 vs. Greenville (3:05 p.m.)
Jan. 1 at Greenville (2:05 p.m.)
Jan. 2 at Jacksonville (7:00 p.m.)
Jan. 6 at Orlando (7:00 p.m.)
Jan. 8 vs. Wheeling (7:05 p.m.)
Jan. 9 vs. Wheeling (6:05 p.m.)