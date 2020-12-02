Stingrays name Max Finley as athletic trainer, add goalie Alex Dubeau to roster

Max Finley named Stingrays Athletic Trainer
The South Carolina Stingrays, affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced Max Finley as the team’s athletic trainer beginning with the 2020-21 season. Finley was assigned to the Stingrays by MUSC Health, the team’s official healthcare provider.
A native of Peoria, Ill., Finley spent the 2019-20 season in his hometown as the athletic trainer for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL). At the conclusion of the campaign, he was named the league’s Athletic Trainer of the Year by his fellow SPHL equipment managers and athletic trainers.
“Max comes to us after being honored by the SPHL for his work during the 2019-20 season,” said Stingrays president Rob Concannon. “He will be a great addition to our staff. As a former player himself, Max will be able to communicate and understand the health care needs of our players on and off the ice.”
A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Finley, 26, played hockey at the ACHA level as a student and also played junior hockey for the Peoria Mustangs in the NA3HL.
“It’s been great to get started here in Charleston,” Finley said. “It’s a nice city, a great place to be and we’ve had a hectic start to the preseason but there’s a lot to get done to make sure we can play hockey. I’m looking forward to getting things going.”
Finley will be part of MUSC’s Sports Medicine team, which provides state-of-the-art injury prevention, treatment, surgery, and rehabilitation for athletes throughout the Lowcountry.
“I couldn’t ask for a better place to be associated with from a healthcare perspective,” Finley said. MUSC Health is a great hospital system and that means our players are going to be getting top-notch care so I’m excited to be working with them.”
Finley has also participated in the Deaflympics, representing Team USA in ice hockey. Most recently, he helped lead the team to a gold medal in December of 2019 when the Winter Deaflympics were held in Italy.
Goalie Alex Dubeau added to roster
The South Carolina Stingrays has added goaltender Alex Dubeau for the 2020-21 season. Dubeau, 26, will begin his second professional year in South Carolina after spending the 2019-20 season on an AHL contract with the Belleville Senators. The Mascouche, Quebec native appeared in three AHL games with Belleville and earned a win in his first career AHL start.
“We are very excited to bring Alex into our organization”, said Stingrays head coach Ryan Blair. “He is an excellent goalie that can win games at this level. We look forward to welcoming him to Charleston.”
The majority of Dubeau’s rookie year was spent in the ECHL with the Brampton Beast where he posted a 21-16-2 record in 40 appearances with three shutouts. In over 2,000 minutes of game action, the netminder had a 3.23 goals-against average and a 0.898 save percentage.
“From what I’ve seen the last two seasons, everyone in the league knows the Stingrays are a great organization and are always at the top of the standings,” Dubeau said. “I consider myself a winner and I like to play with teams that win. Because of that, it was an easy decision to choose the Stingrays. I’m coming there to play the best hockey I can and I’m very excited to join the team.”
The 5-foot-11, 174-pound backstop completed a four-year stint with the University of New Brunswick Reds from 2015-19 where he went 46-15 in 65 games. During his UNB career Dubeau won three University Cups in 2016, 2017, and 2019. In his final season he was named to the University Cup All-Star team and was honored as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player with a 5-0-0 playoff record and a goals-against of 0.78.
He began his pro career at the end of the 2018-19 season, suiting up for six games with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets where Dubeau went 3-2-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .921 save percentage.