SoCon basketball schedule changes announced

The Southern Conference office has announced several schedule changes affecting the remainder of The Citadel’s men’s basketball season.

• The previously scheduled road game at UNCG on Feb. 3 will now be played in Greensboro on Monday, Jan. 18.

• The Citadel’s postponed game from Jan. 2 at Western Carolina will now take place on Monday, Feb. 1.

• A home game against UNCG inside McAlister Field House will replace the previously scheduled road game against the Spartans on Feb. 3. This game replaces the previously postponed Dec. 30 matchup between the two sides.

• The Citadel will now travel to Mercer on Monday, Feb. 22, as a makeup for the postponed Jan. 6 game.

All game times will be announced at a later date, with all games remaining subject to change.

Updated Men’s Basketball Schedule with Changes (Home Games in Bold)

Wednesday, Jan. 13 – vs. Furman

Saturday, Jan. 16 – at VMI

Monday, Jan. 18 – at UNCG

Wednesday, Jan. 20 – vs. Mercer

Saturday, Jan. 23 – at Samford

Wednesday, Jan. 27 – vs. Wofford

Saturday, Jan. 30 – at ETSU

Monday, Feb. 1 – at Western Carolina

Wednesday, Feb. 3 – vs. UNCG

Saturday, Feb. 6 – vs. Western Carolina

Wednesday, Feb. 10 – vs. ETSU

Saturday, Feb. 13 – at Chattanooga

Wednesday, Feb. 17 – at Wofford

Saturday, Feb. 20 – vs. VMI

Monday, Feb. 22 – at Mercer

Wednesday, Feb. 24 – at Furman

Saturday, Feb. 27 – vs. Samford

