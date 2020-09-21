SCISA standouts kick off 2020 East Cooper Player of the Year contest

Three SCISA standouts kick off the ninth annual East Cooper Player of the Week contest.
Porter-Gaud quarterback Matt Kelly, Palmetto Christian senior Kendall Chakeris and First Baptist receiver Dove Fishburne put together the top performances of the week. The best of the best is up to the fans.
The Moultrie News and South Atlantic Bank have once again teamed up to celebrate the very best of East Cooper area football.
Fans may cast their votes each week at moultrienews.com/potw2020 to decide the best individual performance of the area’s local high school football games that week.
Players from Academic Magnet, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando will all be considered.
Each week’s winners will receive an automatic bid into the South Atlantic Bank East Cooper Player of the Year contest held at the end of the season.
Voting opens each Wednesday at 12 a.m. and will close the following Sunday at midnight. Fans who register and vote will be entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card each week.
Sept. 18 nominations
Kendall Chakeris – ATH – Palmetto Christian
Palmetto Christian senior Kendall Chakeris scored three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 56-22 win over Conway Christian last week.
Chakeris ran in a 50-yard score. He recovered a fumble and returned it 5 yards for a touchdown. He also returned a punt 25 yards to the end zone for Palmetto Christian, now 4-0 this season.
Matt Kelly – QB – Porter-Gaud
Porter-Gaud senior quarterback Matt Kelly put together 242 yards and three touchdowns in the Cyclones’ 27-23 win over Pinewood Prep last week.
Kelly threw for 173 yards, completing 73 percent of his attempts including a 20-yard touchdown pass that lifted the Cyclones ahead in the third quarter. He ran for another 69 yards and two scores to help Porter-Gaud earn its first win of the season.
Dove Fishburne – WR – First Baptist
First Baptist sophomore receiver Dove Fishburne pulled in three catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the Hurricanes’ 24-15 win over Trinity-Byrnes last week.
Fishburne averaged 39 yard per reception. He pulled in a 66-yard touchdown that broke open a two-score game late in the fourth quarter to help the Hurricanes move to 4-0 this season.