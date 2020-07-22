SCISA delays start of football season, fall practice

The S.C. Independent School Association is pushing back the start of its football season, the league announced on Wednesday.
SCISA football teams will now kick off the regular season on Aug. 28, rather than the original Aug. 20 target date the league seemed all summer to be on schedule to meet.
Cross country, swimming, golf, tennis and volleyball can begin playing games on Aug. 17.
“We have not experienced flare-ups or clusters and when a positive case has occurred (schools) have been prepared and addressed it appropriately and not panicked,” SCISA athletic director Mike Fanning said in the revised plan sent to member schools. “This is a time when we are truly in this together. We need for each school, team, coach and player to get it right.”
The private school league will observe a 10-day dead period of no weightlifting or conditioning from July 24 until the new start of fall practice on July 3. SCISA originally intended to begin fall practice on July 30.
Football teams will begin practicing in only helmets until adding shoulder pads on Aug. 10 and full pads on Aug. 17. No scrimmages or jamborees will be held.
Some SCISA football teams had lost early-season games against S.C. High School League teams after the public school league decided last week to begin its football season with region games. Porter-Gaud was scheduled to begin its regular season at Bishop England on Aug. 21 before hosting Burke on Aug. 28. The Cyclones were also scheduled to play Hanahan on Sept. 25. Porter-Gaud will now open the season against defending state champion Hammond on Sept 4 and will likely not play a game scheduled against Hanahan on Sept. 28.
Other SCISA teams, like First Baptist, lost interstate matchups that are no longer feasible with the spike in coronavirus cases limiting travel. The Hurricanes will open their season at Cardinal Newman on Aug. 28. Palmetto Christian's schedule has not been affected. The Eagles will begin their eight-man slate Aug. 28 at Clarendon Hall.
Sport specific guidelines will be sent to schools next week regarding any rule changes, sport modifications or recommended practices.