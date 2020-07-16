SCHSL releases revised fall sports calendar

The S.C. High School League has released a revised calendar for its fall sports seasons that includes delayed start dates and shorter seasons.
The league voted on Wednesday to approve a proposal to begin its fall sports season on Aug. 17, rather than the traditional July 30 start date, with games starting four weeks after, due to the current health crisis.
Read more about the SCHSL's updated fall sports schedule here.
View the updated fall sports calendar below.
