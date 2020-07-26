SCHSL moving into Phase 1.5

Teams will soon be allowed to share balls and equipment and in larger groups as the S.C. High School League moves forward within its three-phase approach for returning to play.
Phase 1.5 will begin on Aug. 3 with slightly relaxed conditioning guidelines that fall somewhere between the first and second phases. The league has operated within the first phase of its restart plan for the past two months. The fall sports season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17 without guideline restrictions, according to the tentative restart plan the league approved two weeks ago.
“The goal is to allow the athletes, coaches and staff to begin and/or continue in-person training and group workouts while maintaining a safe environment,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in an email to member schools.
The use of equipment is among the most significant progression of Phase 1.5 as teams can now pass balls back and forth and use shields and dummies. Helmets and other protective equipment are still not allowed. Team competition and any sort of defensive play remain restricted.
Fall sports teams will now be able to gather in groups of 16, including coaches and staff. Winter and spring sports remain limited to groups of 10 seen during the first phase.
The new guidelines require masks to be worn in drills that require less than 6 feet of distance between athletes. Such exercises were restricted under the first phase. Spotters in the weight room, for instance, can now be used so long as they stand at the end of the bar while wearing a mask.
Cheerleading, considered a high-risk activity, is the only fall sport that will remain in the first phase for now; the logic being that stunts require prolonged player-to-player contact that has not been phased in at this point. Wrestling is the only other high-risk sport that will remain in the first phase, as football and lacrosse will continue on as will every other sport.
“Sports will most certainly be a tremendous catalyst for our communities to return to a much-welcomed sense of normalcy,” Singleton said. “As always, we must continue to be purpose driven in implanting these guidelines to return to play.”
The leagues’ guidelines for restarting play were created by a task force that includes SCHSL staff and its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, state superintendents, athletic directors and coaches, and has been reviewed by SCDHEC.
The decision to restart play remains with the individual school districts. Some, like Charleston and Dorchester County, have suspended workouts at certain points this summer. Others, like Berkeley County, have continued without interruption.
The S.C. Independent School Association moved into the second phase of its similar three-phase plan midway through June, although the private-school league announced last week that it was pushing the start of its fall sports back a week.