SCHSL calendar unclear with no decision in Lexington appeal

An appellate panel failed to resolve an appeal of a proposal to move the S.C. High School League football season to the spring, despite meeting virtually for more than two hours on Wednesday.
The panel will meet again on Aug. 10, seven days before the fall sports season is scheduled to begin.
“Our member schools want to know what to expect,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said during the meeting.
“We truly have no answers at this point," Singleton continued later to the media. "If (schools) want answers between the two plans, all I can say is to go with what we have.”
The SCHSL approved its own proposal last week to keep the order of its athletic calendar intact with shorter seasons and delayed start dates as the state continues to grapple with the current health crisis.
Before accepting its own plan, the league rejected a proposal from Lexington County to restructure the calendar into four 10-week seasons beginning with low-risk sports like baseball in the fall and moving more high-risk sports like football into the spring. Lexington's proposal was voted down 16-1, before the league's was approved 15-2.
The league, and member schools, will proceed forward under the league's plan. That could change, however, should the appellate panel approve Lexington’s plan on Aug. 10. Singleton said the panel has the final say in the matter.
“Until we meet again on Aug. 10, we are unofficially denying the Lexington plan being adopted until we have another meeting,” Fifth Congressional District appellate member Jackie Queen said during the appeal on Wednesday. “In effect, the league plan is the plan as we currently stand.”
Lexington County’s appeal was heard by appellate panel seven days after it was denied by the league’s executive committee. Several members of the appellate panel still felt unprepared to decide.
“What I’m hearing from the other members is they don’t feel they’ve been given a chance to examine the information,” Third Congressional District appellate member Andy Tweito said. “I don’t want to kick the can further down the road anymore than anyone else.”
Singleton said the panel was provided what was presented by Lexington County to the executive committee a week prior. He said he didn’t realize the panel needed a copy of the league’s proposal as it's the panel’s responsibility in this particular appeal to determine the merit of only the Lexington proposal, not to choose between the two plans necessarily.
“I wish I had know they needed it. We would have sent it to them,” Singleton said. “That’s on me.”
Some panel members see one as affecting the other. So to rule on one, they’d have to fully understand the alternative. The executive committee was presented both proposals before voting on them individually last week.
Before the appeal is heard, the league’s executive committee is scheduled to meet on Aug. 4. It’s possible the standing and feasibility of the league’s tentative start dates will be further examined, which could then impact its perception, either positively or negatively, versus other options like Lexington’s. Singleton said an agenda hasn’t yet been drawn for the meeting.
“The research that I’ve done, I could’ve voted today,” Fourth Congressional District appellate member Bob Davis said. “I don’t know that anything is going to change other than the fact that maybe people are going to go out there and try to get people to vote their way.”