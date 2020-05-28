School districts, not SCHSL, to determine return of high school sports

The return of high school athletics will be determined by the school districts, according to guidelines released by the S.C. High School League to member athletic directors on Thursday.
Teams may resume “limited summer activities” under new outlined requirements once their respective school districts permit students to participate in “academic group activities” on campus. The league is asking that participation of athletes be voluntary during the summer.
“Sports will most certainly be a tremendous catalyst for our communities to return to a much-welcomed sense of normalcy,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a memo released on Thursday. “We must be purpose driven in implementing these guidelines to return to play.”
The league is proposing a three-phase approach.
Team competition and use of locker rooms is prohibited in Phase I. Conditioning and skill development is allowed as long as groups include 10 or fewer, including coaches and staff, in any single field or facility, and are operating 6 feet apart. Coaches and staff must cover their faces at all times and cannot share coverings. Players must cover their faces when not actively participating or while participating in activities in which coverings are not inhibitory. No balls or equipment are allowed through the first 10 days of workouts. After that, equipment must be properly cleaned and sanitized.
Daily health screenings, including temperature screenings, of athletes, coaches and staff by a health care professional or designated fulltime district or school employee are required. Anyone who has had a fever higher than 100.4 degrees in the past 72 hours, or with a cough and difficulty breathing, or come into contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 over the past 14 days, or with a compromised immune system may not participate. Times for starting and ending workouts should be staggered by teams. Stricter cleaning requirements are also required.
Sports have been divided into three groups of low-risk, moderate-risk and high-risk activities, each carrying different specific guidelines.
Cross country, track and field, swimming, golf and tennis are considered low-risk activities that can be done individually or with physical distancing. Requirements are focused on avoiding grouping by runners and swimmers. Equipment for field events must be cleaned between uses and tennis players are not allowed to share balls.
Volleyball, soccer, baseball, softball and basketball are considered moderate-risk activities that involve close, sustained contact, but with protective equipment in place that may reduce the likelihood of respiratory particles transmission. Players cannot share balls in volleyball, softball or basketball. Players cannot share gloves or bats in softball and baseball and pitchers must use backstops rather than catchers.
Football, wrestling, competitive cheer and lacrosse are considered high-risk activities that involve close, sustained contact, a lack of significant protective barriers and a high probability that respiratory particles will be transmitted. Protective equipment and, obviously, contact in these sports are not allowed. Players cannot handoff or pass balls, share equipment or make contact in football. Use of helmets and dummies in workouts, and spotters in the weight room is also not allowed. Wrestlers may do skill work without contact. Cheerleaders cannot perform partner or group stunts, though chants, dance, and tumbling without contact is allowed.
Movement into the second and third phases will be contingent on “successfully meeting the challenges of each prior phase,” the league said.
“If we each do our part during this phase,” Singleton said. “We can return to play this fall sports season and beyond.”
The S.C. Independent School Association, which includes most of the state’s private schools, sent out similar guidelines to its member athletic directors earlier this week.
SCISA’s guidelines also include a three-phase resocialization plan. Phase I similarly includes daily health and temperature screenings, 10 or fewer in groups and no locker rooms, balls or equipment for the first two weeks.
SCHSL will host an online meeting with member schools on June 4 to explain guidelines in further detail.
The SCHSL guidelines were put together by a task force of representatives including league staff, state superintendents, athletics directors and coaches, and the SCHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. The information was reviewed by the S.C. Department of Education’s AccelerateED task force, DHEC, and discussed with a representative from the S.C. Governor’s office.