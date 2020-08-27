SC High School League to further relax football, cheer restrictions

Football and competitive cheer will see fewer restrictions next week.
The South Carolina High School League has informed member schools that beginning on Monday, Aug. 31 the two sports, considered among the most at risk of transmitting COVID-19, will be allowed to work out without limits on participation. The sports have been bound to groups of less than 16 since Aug. 3.
The two sports will then move into the second phase of the league’s three-phased safety guidelines the following Thursday, Sept. 3. Cheerleading will be allowed to begin stunting and tumbling. Football teams will be allowed to align offenses and defenses against each other.
Fall practice for both sports will begin the following week on Sept. 8 without restriction. All other fall sports — tennis, golf, cross country and volleyball — have already begun fall practice.
“The purpose for allowing football and competitive cheer to increase their numbers next week and move into Phase 2.0 for workouts for two days is to allow athletes, coaches, and school staff an opportunity to increase their numbers while still maintaining best practices,” a league email to member schools said. “It is imperative that schools realize the effort that has gone into getting everyone to this point as safely as possible. Allowing you to increase your numbers will only give schools an opportunity to continue to see how the best practices can continue to be used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Football teams have been limited to helmets since Aug. 17. Teams can add shoulder pads on Sept. 8 and full equipment on Sept. 10. Teams are allowed to begin scrimmaging on Sept. 12.
Cheerleaders will not be allowed to count or cheer aloud while positioned less than 6 feet apart until Sept. 8. Individual technique and choreography work is allowed. Chants, jumps dance and tumbling are also allowed as long as it is physically distanced. Cheer teams may begin scrimmaging on Sept. 14.
Restrictions on weight rooms and locker rooms will be further relaxed as part of the league's second phase. Locker rooms are allowed to be used for the first time this summer with athletes required to wear face masks while inside and lockers spaced at least one apart from each other.
"While the number of participants can increase, schools are strongly encouraged to practice your varsity and sub-varsity teams separately to help decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19 among the entire group," the league's memo to schools read. "While not always ideal to do this, it is important to understand the benefit of what this offers in terms of keeping your athletes as safe as possible."
The league's guidelines have been compiled and surmised by a task force of representatives from the league staff, South Carolina superintendents, member school athletics directors and coaches, and the league's Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. The information has been reviewed and vetted by DHEC, and discussed with a representative from the S.C. Governor’s office