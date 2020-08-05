SC High School League further delays start of football, fall sports

The S.C. High School League has further delayed the start of football season, while tweaking other fall sports schedules in caution of the coronavirus pandemic.
The league’s executive committee unanimously approved a revised calendar on Wednesday that outlines staggered start dates for practices and games specifically by sport.
Football practice will begin on Sept. 8 with games beginning less than three weeks later on Sept. 25. Teams can begin working out in helmets on Aug. 17, in accordance with Phase 1.5 of the league’s plan for restarting play. They can add shoulder pads on Sept. 8 and go full pads on Sept. 10. Scrimmages can begin on Sept. 12; each team is allowed two scrimmages, including jamborees.
Football’s postseason will start on Nov. 13 and will be at most four rounds with only the top two teams in each region qualifying. State championships will be held Dec. 4-5. Teams that miss the playoffs may schedule one extra game to be played by Nov. 20.
The start dates allow for some flexibility but Oct. 2 is the latest that the football season could begin and still be played in full with a postseason. SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said if football season doesn’t work out in the fall there is still a chance that it could be moved to the spring.
"Everything is on the table as far as moving things along," Singleton said. "We did the slow maneuvering to try to mirror what the schools were going to do.
"It depends on what conditions are as time moves along. If conditions dictate we shut them all down, then we need to find an opportunity for all of them to occur."
Girls golf, swimming and girls tennis will begin practice, as planned, on Aug. 17. Games can begin Aug. 31. Golf and tennis will play seven-week regular seasons, while swimming will be five weeks. Golf and tennis will begin playoffs on Oct. 19 with the golf state finals Oct. 26-27 and tennis championships on Oct. 31.
Volleyball and cross country can begin practice on Aug. 21, then start games on Sept. 7. Both will be seven-week regular seasons. Volleyball playoffs begin on Oct. 27 with the state championships following Nov. 4-7. Cross country playoffs begin Oct. 30-31.
Competitive cheer can begin practicing on Sept. 8 with the first competition held on Oct. 13 and the state finals Dec. 7-12. Volleyball and tennis postseasons will last four rounds at most. The amount of state qualifiers for cheer and cross country will be reduced.
Teams can begin practice in full on their respective start dates regardless of the current phase of the league's return-to-play plan.
"We may find, as we get closer, that the (Aug.) 17th is not when we can begin," SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said. "There are just so many unknowns right now."
Singleton said the plan remains fluid. Individual regions will be given the autonomy to decide championships and seeding should some games not be played for whatever (pandemic, weather) reason. Teams can opt out of playing without penalty from the league.
"That was the plan from the very beginning, to make it as flexible as possible so we can still make some additional decisions," Singleton said. "A lot of it is going to be a local decision."
An educational course on COVID-19 for coaches and administrators is now required under the new plan. The league was also granted the power on Wednesday to delay seasons with fewer obstacles. Singleton said the football season could be shortened by a week if necessary, as most teams have at least one non-region game scheduled for the end of their regular season.
"It depends if that's necessary for us to complete the season," he said. "That can be on the table."
Football schedules that have already been shortened in accordance with the league's previous plan will have to adjusted once again. There is no uniform plan for rearranging schedules as different schools will have different capabilities and resources for adjusting scheduling.
"This becomes (schools') opportunity to make those decisions whether they want to restructure (their schedule) or slide them back," Singleton said.
Lexington County District 1 has dropped the appeal of its proposal to restructure the sports schedule, flipping football to the spring and baseball to the fall.
The plan, which was originally voted down 16-1 by the league’s executive committee last month, was heard again by an appellate committee on July 21. The committee pushed its vote until next week. That vote is no longer necessary.
"Why miss an opportunity that we possibly could have played in hopes that an opportunity comes later," Singleton said in regard to swapping seasons.
"If we knew that in the spring that things would be fine and we could do it, we’d reshuffle all of our sports and plan for the spring," he added. "If we knew that that would work, we’d play them all in the spring."
Regarding fan attendance, the league voted to create a task force to draw up a proposal to present to the state Department of Commerce. Current capacity for sporting events is limited to 250, according to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster's order on spectator events delivered last week. Larger schools such as Wando, for instance, are used to attracting thousands to home games.
"We're working as diligently and as fast as we can," Singleton said. "I've got our staff working with the task force and they're going to figure out as much as they can as quickly as they can so we can get it back to (the Department of Commerce) and have an answer."