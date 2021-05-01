RiverDogs return with new promotional nights

During the unexpected 19-month gap between professional baseball games at The Joe, the Charleston RiverDogs made it their mission to be “Here for the Holy City.”
The newly released 2021 promotional calendar maintains that focus on community, while bringing back the fun starting right off the bat with Opening Night, presented by REV Federal Credit Union on May 4th.
"The announcement of our slate of promotions for 2021 is another indicator that we are returning to normal here at The Joe. Friday night fireworks and Thirsty Thursdays aren't going anywhere and I am excited to honor teachers, frontline medical workers and military members all season," said RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols. "While we are limited in some aspects this season, we didn't place a limit on our creativity while planning this schedule. From a Rays welcome party to a night celebrating toilet paper, we have plenty of fun planned for our guests."
Weekly Promotions
The core weekly promotional favorites are back in 2021, signaling a return to summertime nights out at The Joe.
Boeing Red Shirt Fridays with post-game fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union
There are 10 fireworks shows scheduled in 2021. Every Friday night, fans can enjoy the a fireworks show set to an assortment of musical themes. In addition, the RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families while the team wears their red alternate jerseys on the field.
Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays
A RiverDogs staple continues in a socially-distant fashion with $1 beers available throughout the ballpark all night long.
MUSC Health Family Sundays
Before, during and after each Sunday home game we will make it all about the children! From the video board to between inning contests and even the opportunity for MUSC Children’s Health Kids Club members to run the bases, Sundays are memorable for the entire family.
Saturdays Live at The Joe
When you come to a RiverDogs game on a Saturday night you can expect something special after the game. Following every Saturday contest at The Joe there will be either a helicopter ball drop (for cash prizes!) or an LED light show utilizing the ballpark’s new state-of-the-art lights.
Tuesdays - Dog Day presented by Island Coastal Lager
The tradition of bringing your four-legged friend to the game has been moved to Tuesdays. With no games on Monday this season, the RiverDogs invite guests to bring their pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game.
Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed
If beer is your thing, look no farther than Wednesdays, where we celebrate craft beers and throw in some wicked ballpark fun.
Save the Date
In addition to weekly standards, the RiverDogs team also invites visitors to 2021’s lineup of wacky one-off promotions.
Rays Welcome Party – May 8
The RiverDogs is rolling out the red carpet for their new parent club. The first Saturday game of the season is a big party to show the Tampa Bay Rays how excited the RiverDogs are to be part of the top-ranked farm system in baseball. The first 1,500 fans into the stadium will receive a Tyler Glasnow bobblehead. In addition, the first 50 fans who turn in their Yankees gear will walk away with a brand new Rays/RiverDogs t-shirt.
Toilet Paper Night – June 26
Remember last year when toilet paper was a precious commodity? The RiverDogs want to help wipe those memories away. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive their very own roll of bathroom tissue. After the game, they ask everyone to "pretend we are your friend and it’s homecoming week and TP the ballpark!" They are on a roll.
Plant Propagation Party – May 23
This idea stems from the team's deep-rooted desire to let their fans leave a game with something living and breathing. They thought about dogs, cats, frogs and other creatures, but couldn’t make it work. The solution: they're give guests a pot, soil and a houseplant clipping. A green-thumb is not a requirement, just water and watch the growth begin. Kids will enjoy watching the fruits of their labor from this night.
Viral Trends – May 29
The RiverDogs look back at some things that went viral. No, no, no not that kind of viral. Help them travel through the decades with viral trends from every era to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the macarena. From Gangnam Style to Grumpy Cat and Left Shark to flossing, it will all be covered on this night.
Kim and Kris Anniversary Celebration – June 10
Ten years ago, Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries united in holy matrimony. Their eternal commitment to one another lasted an impressive 72 days. On this evening, the RiverDogs will celebrate several things that surprisingly lasted longer than Kim and Kris’s marital bliss. Maybe Kim and Kris will even show up to take part in the festivities.
Spotlighting those who are “Here for the Holy City”
At all 60 home games in 2021, the RiverDogs will continue the “Here for the Holy City” message by inviting and recognizing members of the community from three distinct groups.
- The Boeing Military Family of the Game will enjoy VIP treatment in the Segra Club at Riley Park and special VIP treatment, thanks to Boeing. Nominations and applications can be made at riverdogs.com/military.
- The Harris Teeter Educator of the Game will present an opportunity to recognize an outstanding teacher to be recognized at each game and to receive a Harris Teeter gift card. Nominations can be made at riverdogs.com/educators.
- 3. The MUSC Healthcare Hero of the Game will honor a medical front-line worker who has made an impact over the last year. The selected individual will enjoy the game from the unique view of the Ashley Furniture “Best Seats in the House” and will receive a gift card from Panera Bread.
A Dog by Any Other Name
Every dog likes to change his spots every once in a while. Don’t miss these dates that feature special on-field jerseys and plenty of fun for everyone in attendance.
Perros Santos – May 5, May 22-23, August 21-22
The RiverDogs will once again celebrate Charleston’s growing Hispanic population by taking the field as Los Perros Santos de Charleston for five games throughout the 2021 campaign. The team will celebrate the local Latin American culture with music, Spanish-speaking public address announcers, food specials and much more. Perros Santos nights are presented by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative.
Charleston Boiled Peanuts – May 19, June 26, July 27, September 9
Once again, the team will suit up to honor the preferred salty snack of the Lowcountry – the boiled peanut.
Charleston Rainbows Pride Night - August 18
The RiverDogs will wear special Charleston Rainbows uniforms, presented by Charleston PRIDE and MUSC Health.
Negro League Jerseys – June 12-13
The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Columbia Fireflies, will wear Negro League jerseys on Larry Doby Heritage Weekend presented by MUSC Health. Doby, a South Carolina native, was the first African-American player to play in the American League. The RiverDogs will suit up as the Newark Eagles, while Columbia will sport the uniforms of the Homestead Grays.
Holy City Jerseys – May 9, May 30, August 1, September 12
The RiverDogs will pay homage to Charleston’s nickname as “The Holy City” by wearing special uniforms on four Sundays throughout the campaign. The team will sport jerseys and caps featuring an interlocking “HC” logo with a halo above the “H.”
All RiverDogs tickets for the 2021 season are available for purchase online and will be delivered digitally. Once purchased, tickets can be printed at home or scanned on a phone.
For answers to frequently asked questions, fans are encouraged to visit the RiverDogs Digital Ticket Guide. In addition to tickets, the entire RiverDogs gameday experience will be cashless including parking, the team store and concessions. Fans who do not have credit or debit cards will be able to use cash to purchase gift cards at Fan Services on gamedays.
The full 2021 promotions schedule can be viewed here. RiverDogs season tickets, flexible ticket plans, group tickets and single-game tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are now available for the 2021 campaign at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). A full schedule for the 2021 season is available at riverdogs.com.