Revised SCISA football schedules

Porter-Gaud enters John Singleton Field in Charleston.

 Frankie Mansfield/Staff

Local private schools have revised their football schedules following a decision from the S.C. Independent School Association to delay the start of fall practice.

SCISA football teams will now kick off the regular season on Aug. 28, rather than the original Aug. 20 target date.

Some SCISA football teams also lost early-season games against S.C. High School League teams after the public school league decided last week to begin its football season with region games.

Porter-Gaud was scheduled to begin its regular season at Bishop England on Aug. 21 before hosting Burke on Aug. 28. The Cyclones were also scheduled to play Hanahan on Sept. 25. Porter-Gaud will now open the season against defending state champion Hammond on Sept 4 and will likely not play a game scheduled against Hanahan on Sept. 28.

Other SCISA teams, like First Baptist, lost interstate matchups that are no longer feasible with the spike in coronavirus cases limiting travel. The Hurricanes will open their season at Cardinal Newman on Aug. 28. Palmetto Christian’s schedule has not been affected. The Eagles will begin their eight-man slate Aug. 28 at Clarendon Hall.

 Porter-Gaud
Sept. 4Hammond Home 
Sept. 11 Laurence Manning Home 
Sept. 18 Pinewood Away 
Sept. 25 Hanahan Away 
Oct. 2 Open  
Oct. 9 Trinity-Byrnes Away 
Oct. 16 Cardinal Newman Home 
Oct. 23 Ben Lippen Home 
Oct. 30 First Baptist Away 
First Baptist 
Aug. 28 Cardinal Newman Away 
Sept. 4 Laurence Manning Away 
Sept. 11 Ben Lippen Home 
Sept. 18 Trinity-Byrnes Away 
Sept. 25 Augusta Christian Home 
Oct. 2 Heathwood Hall Home 
Oct. 9 Hammond Home 
Oct. 23  Pinewood Away 
Oct. 30 Porter-Gaud Home 

