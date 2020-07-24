Revised SCISA football schedules

Local private schools have revised their football schedules following a decision from the S.C. Independent School Association to delay the start of fall practice.
SCISA football teams will now kick off the regular season on Aug. 28, rather than the original Aug. 20 target date.
Some SCISA football teams also lost early-season games against S.C. High School League teams after the public school league decided last week to begin its football season with region games.
Porter-Gaud was scheduled to begin its regular season at Bishop England on Aug. 21 before hosting Burke on Aug. 28. The Cyclones were also scheduled to play Hanahan on Sept. 25. Porter-Gaud will now open the season against defending state champion Hammond on Sept 4 and will likely not play a game scheduled against Hanahan on Sept. 28.
Other SCISA teams, like First Baptist, lost interstate matchups that are no longer feasible with the spike in coronavirus cases limiting travel. The Hurricanes will open their season at Cardinal Newman on Aug. 28. Palmetto Christian’s schedule has not been affected. The Eagles will begin their eight-man slate Aug. 28 at Clarendon Hall.
|Sept. 4
|Hammond
|Home
|Sept. 11
|Laurence Manning
|Home
|Sept. 18
|Pinewood
|Away
|Sept. 25
|Hanahan
|Away
|Oct. 2
|Open
|Oct. 9
|Trinity-Byrnes
|Away
|Oct. 16
|Cardinal Newman
|Home
|Oct. 23
|Ben Lippen
|Home
|Oct. 30
|First Baptist
|Away
|Aug. 28
|Cardinal Newman
|Away
|Sept. 4
|Laurence Manning
|Away
|Sept. 11
|Ben Lippen
|Home
|Sept. 18
|Trinity-Byrnes
|Away
|Sept. 25
|Augusta Christian
|Home
|Oct. 2
|Heathwood Hall
|Home
|Oct. 9
|Hammond
|Home
|Oct. 23
|Pinewood
|Away
|Oct. 30
|Porter-Gaud
|Home