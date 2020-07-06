Porter-Gaud's Pearson named Best of Prep Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year

It was tough to decide, basketball or volleyball.
Elise Pearson felt more and more in recent years that she was cheating one or the other. She could never fully commit to either, she figured, so long as she was involved with both.
So Pearson chose last year to pour herself into basketball, only basketball, to see where a heightened commitment might take her.
“It was a really hard decision for me,” Pearson said. “I really wanted to play at the next level. So my senior year I focused only on basketball just to try to see how much I could improve.”
Pearson has been named the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Girls Basketball Player of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The College of Charleston signee is four-time all-star selection in the S.C. Independent School Association. She finished her career with more than 1,200 total points. Her senior season, though, was undeniably her best.
Pearson scored a team-best 22 points per game this winter, six points better than her nightly average last season. She accounted for nearly half of Porter-Gaud’s total points.
She led the team in scoring, steals and assists as a junior but added rebounding this season too, pulling down seven per game to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“Elise has become the complete basketball player,” Porter-Gaud coach Kevin Ziman said this season. “She has become a leader on the court and in the locker room.”
Porter-Gaud boasts one of the premier volleyball programs in the state. Pearson and the Cyclones won state championships both her freshman and sophomore season. The Cyclones basketball team, for comparison, had won just two games total those same years.
Pearson and the Porter-Gaud basketball team have improved alongside each other since then, stacking together the program’s first string of consecutive winning seasons in at least the past 14 years. This season's resume included a 13-point win over state power Bishop England. Pearson scored a game-high 26 points in the Cyclones' first road win against the Bishops in a rivalry series that dates back nearly 50 years. Porter-Gaud reached the state semifinals each of the past two seasons, stopped by the eventual state champion both years.
“Freshman and sophomore year, I wasn’t as set into basketball as I should’ve been. I kind of regret that even today,” Pearson said. “But seeing the team improve and start to win and just seeing the culture that’s grown around the girls basketball team has been really rewarding.”
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Charleston Gaillard Center, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development of the community’s youth?
A. High school sports have not only taught me to be a better player, but an overall stronger and a more responsible person. Whether it's comes to committing your time and effort in practice, no matter what, or getting other important things done while having a busy sports schedule, high school sports have been very valuable to my personal development.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. The greatest lesson that I have learned is overcoming adversity, and feeling a responsibility to do my job and give great effort for my teammates.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. The strongest attributing factor to my success is having a super supportive coaching staff and teammates, and my academic environment and support at Porter-Gaud.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. The toughest part is balancing academics and athletics at a high level at a school like Porter-Gaud.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. My favorite memories are going to the playoffs, especially our 62-58 win against Wilson Hall in the state quarterfinals my junior season. Also, senior night and team bus road trips.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be, and why?
A. I would like to get another crack at making a run to the state championship during my freshman year.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspire to one day be in your position?
A. My advice would be to sacrifice, dedicate yourself, and never quit.