Porter-Gaud's Pardus named Best of Prep Sports Swimmer of the Year

The legend of Elysse Pardus begins on a school bus nearly six years ago.
The scene was sad. Kids were dejected. Some were weeping. They began the day with championship aspirations. They finished the night in second place — excellent by most measures but heartbreakingly short of that elusive state trophy. Porter-Gaud’s girls team had, in fact, never won a state championship.
There was a 13-year-old on that bus ride, the youngest member of the team. She was still wearing the smell of chlorine in her damp blonde hair. She felt compelled to speak.
“We’re winning it next year,” Pardus assured the rest of her team. “I promise.”
Pardus has been selected as the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Girls Swimmer of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center. It’s the second straight year the Porter-Gaud standout has been named the best of the surrounding East Cooper area.
Pardus, an Auburn signee, kept the promise she made that day on the bus. Porter-Gaud did win the state championship the following season, and then the next four straight after that too with Pardus leading the charge as one of the most dominant swimmers in state history.
“Elysse has an incredible drive to her. She does not like to lose,” Porter-Gaud swim coach Michael Walsh said. “She pushes herself to be as good as she possibly can. And I think she loves the team aspect of high school swimming. She’s really behind that team concept at Porter-Gaud. She’s bought into that and pushes herself to do everything she can to help the team be as successful as possible.”
Pardus closed her high school career at the SCISA state championships this fall, winning four gold medals and setting three new state records to lead Porter-Gaud to its fifth straight team title.
Pardus leaves high school swimming with eight different state records and more than 20 individual state championships. She never lost another SCISA event after that bus ride home, an unbeaten streak of more than five years.
“She’s always been that kind of leader,” Walsh said. “She’s always been the rah-rah type, pumping everybody up, keeping everybody focused. I’ve had seniors that are captains but I’ve always been able to lean on her to lead the team too.”
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years passed.
Instead, with the help of the Gaillard, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
Our staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development to the community’s youth?
A. I started swimming for Porter-Gaud in the sixth grade. I was just this scared little girl who didn’t know much about swimming because it was just my second year of swimming. I had an older brother on the team which helped a lot. I became very close with the team very quickly. Coach Mike (Walsh) the head coach for many years before me really put me in my place. He helped me grow as a person and as a swimmer. He noticed things in me that many people did not notice. Like for example, that I was good at the 500-yard freestyle event. No one would have known if he hadn’t tried to test my limits and see how far he could push me. He would make me train for the 500 even when I wasn’t swimming it. The practice I remember the most is when we had to do five 500s for time. I swam a best time in practice and that was when Coach Mike realized I was more than just a flyer. He defined what team meant for me because swimming is a very independent sport and he made me realize that it doesn’t have to be that way and it is much more enjoyable when you have a team supporting you through everything.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. Going back to what I said before, the best thing I learned was how to be a supportive teammate. I never realized how important teammates were until I joined that team and before every race I would see five to 10 people behind my lane cheering me on. I had never seen people actually take the time to go cheer someone on other than my family and it was an amazing feeling. Because of Coach Mike I learned how to support and help to my teammates.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. I think my strongest attribute in high school swimming was being a leader. Being a young swimmer in what they called “the fast lane” wasn’t always easy. There were a lot of people older than me in high school in that lane who had a lot more experience than I did. I learned how to step up to the role I was given at such a young age to set an example for everyone else.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. I think the toughest challenge was not getting a lot of training time. We would start training in August and have to go to state meet at the beginning of October, which in the swimming world is not a lot of time to train. But because of Coach Mike, he would kick out butts into shape very quickly. I never knew how painful an hour-long practice could be because I was used to two-hour practices.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. My favorite memory of high school swimming was when we won our first state championship for girls. Porter-Gaud’s girls team had never won a state championship in swimming until my eighth-grade year. It was down to the wire the entire time against First Baptist and we weren’t sure if we would be able to win. We had a lot to live up to because the boys had won so many times. But in that moment that we finally won, everyone was crying in happiness that we as a team had finally done something at Porter-Gaud that had never been done before. To be able to do that with such an amazing supportive team was an amazing experience.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be and why?
A. I think one of my favorite moments I would replay was one of the funniest moments. It was my freshman year and my first time really racing the 500 at the state meet. I had already swam my best event before, which was the 100 butterfly. I ended up puking many times afterwards. Little did I know, I was lactose intolerant and had milk that morning. Well my races were back-to-back, so I only had a few minutes to get ready for my next race. Well, I was still puking. I puked one more time before I had to race. My mom, who was the official, gave me an extra minute to put my cap and goggles on. I swam my best time by more than 10 seconds, broke five minutes and broke the state record. It was so much fun even though I felt awful. But that made me feel better.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspire to one day be in your position?
A. The advice I would give younger people is that you need support and teammates you can’t succeed alone. Always be there for people because you never know what they are going through. Also, to push people to be their best in and out of the pool because they will do the same and will make you faster and a better person.