Porter-Gaud's Marion named Best of Prep Sports Runner of the Year

Bryce Marion gets this look about her.
Not the unassuming baby-faced guise the freshman most often wears. But a more focused, cold-blooded stare.
“She gets this look in her eye,” Porter-Gaud cross country coach Hugh Knight said. “And when we see it, she is going to be very difficult to beat.”
You’ll most often see it toward the end of the season, when the races count the most. Marion joined the Porter-Gaud girls cross country team as a seventh grader three years ago. The Cyclones have won state with Marion finishing second overall every year since.
“For the past few years, Porter Gaud has had the best girls cross country team in the history of the school,” Knight said. “And Bryce has been a major part of that.”
Marion has been selected as the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
It’s the third straight season that Marion has received the honor, presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
“Bryce is blessed with tremendous God-given talent for distance running,” Knight said. “She also has the impressive ability to always peak just in time for the state meet.”
Marion ran the 5,000-meter event in 19 minutes and 15.31 seconds at the SCISA state meet this fall, more than three minutes faster than her time at the region meet just a week earlier. She’d done this before.
She took second in the state as a seventh-grader, finishing more than a minute faster than she ever had. She was the only runner on the podium not a high school upperclassman.
Marion ran a new personal best at the state championship meet her eighth-grade year. It was nearly three minutes faster than she’d run at any point that season. She placed top-10 in three different events at the track and field state meet that spring.
Marion returned to state as an eighth-grader to again take second. She again ran her best time of the season, again finishing more than three minutes faster than she’d run at the region meet the week prior. And again placed top-10 in three events at that spring’s track and field state meet.
“She has consistently shown that when it matters most, she is at her absolute best,” Knight said. “We still have 3 more years to go, and I think her best is still yet to come. She is more motivated than ever moving into this offseason.”
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Gaillard, each winner will be featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete has been given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development to the community’s youth?
A. When I was a kid, I grew up playing soccer, and it wasn’t until 6th grade that I realized I wasn’t very good... but the day I realized this was the day I discovered running. Joining the track and cross country teams at Porter-Gaud not only allowed to compete among other talented runners, but introduced me to my second family. Participating in a high school sport is more than just for fitness, it is for the friendships you develop, the integrity you uphold as an athlete, and the feeling you get when you achieve your goals. To be honest, I don’t think that I would be the same person I am today without my team, and I believe if given the opportunity to participate in a high school sport, one should take it.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
A. I think that the most important lesson I have learned so far during my high-school career would be that there is most likely going to be someone better than you. Whether, it be in sports, academics, or even life. What’s important is how you deal with this. Instead of giving up and accepting this defeat, you must choose to be the best you can be. Most importantly, you must try your best at all times, and some days when you don’t perform at your greatest or others standards, you have to look back and acknowledge that you tried your best, and move forward.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
A. I believe that my mom, my team, and my coaches are the reason for my success. My coaches have always told me how proud of me they were and told me that they believe in me even when I had an off-day. And believe me there were a lot of those days. My mom has never missed one of my races, yet she has no clue how many laps a 1600 is or how many miles a 5K is. The team at Porter-Gaud is a group of people I consider a family. At state, the JV team accompanied the varsity at 5 a.m. to go to Heath-Wood Hall, not by obligation, but by choice. I don’t think my career could have ever gotten this far without these people in my life.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
A. My toughest challenge throughout my career might be accepting the fact that I had a bad race and moving on. Especially during last season, I learned how to overcome this and recognized that just because I performed poorly in one race, does not mean that I will never perform well again. No matter the amount of people that tell you “you can do this”, the only person you really need to tell you this is yourself, and you have to truly believe it.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
A. My favorite memories during my running career so far would be Coach Knight paying $10 to see if I could not talk for a whole practice, twice, the rides home from our meets singing “Cigarette Daydreams” with my teammates, and annoying everybody by singing “Dance Monkey” before practice. But the memory that surpasses the rest is the feeling I got when I first broke 20 minutes in seventh grade, something that I had no idea I could accomplish that early on in my career.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be and why?
A. This memory might seem a little strange to relive, but after my race in seventh grade, somebody’s mom brought Chick-fil-A chicken minis. I ate so many. Every time I have had them since they have never tasted this good. Now that I’m thinking about it it might have been that I just ran a new personal record and was most likely starving and dehydrated. Anyway if I could taste those chicken minis again, I would.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspire to one day be in your position?
A. My advice would be to never give up and continue to believe in yourself. When your training and you feel like you can’t go on, slow down a little don’t give up. If you don’t feel like running one day, it won’t end your career. But most importantly I would value the times that you spend with the upperclassmen on your team because in an instant they graduate, and eventually you will too. To be honest I would give anything to graduate with my running buddies, but it looks like I’ll be reciting my senior speech to a bunch of freshman like me. I can’t express how much Porter-Gaud’s running teams and coaches have shaped my life. Thank you Coach Wood for always believing in me and being there for me, you are truly like my second mom. Thank you Coach Knight for forcing me to run at this level and occasionally smiling when I perform well. Thank you to my team for becoming my best friends and cheering me on. Together we have brought Porter-Gaud to the first three female state championships in cross country in Porter-Gaud history. And that’s pretty cool.