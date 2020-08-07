PGA Championship at Kiawah sees record-breaking ticket registration

Ticket registration for the 2021 PGA Championship, contested May 17 – 23 at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, will close on Sunday, August 9. To date, the 2021 PGA Championship has surpassed all previous PGA Championship registration numbers with interest coming in from all 50 states and more than 50 countries.
Tickets for the 2021 PGA Championship, South Carolina’s second Major Golf Championship, will go on sale to qualified registrants beginning Monday, August 10, following this year’s PGA Championship at Harding Park in San Francisco, CA.
Previous demand for the 2012 PGA Championship, coupled with record registration numbers, indicate an expected sellout for the 2021 PGA Championship. To ensure widespread access to the most in-demand ticket types, 2021 PGA Championship tickets are sold exclusively through a free, no-obligation, online registration process via pgachampionship.com/register. Those who have not yet registered are encouraged to do so before the August 9 registration deadline. Any remaining ticket inventory will not be released until all existing registrants have had the opportunity to purchase tickets.
“After the success and sellout of the 2012 PGA Championship, we anticipated a large number of registrations for 2021, but we have been pleasantly surprised by the widespread interest in our Championship,” said Scott Reid, Championship Director. “The rise in popularity of golf and Charleston paired with the luxury experience of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, the caliber of our player field and the beauty of The Ocean Course creates the perfect environment for a world-class event.”
Ahead of sales to registrants, the Championship has released information on available ticket types and pricing. A variety of ticket options will be available, including daily grounds tickets, season (weeklong) grounds tickets and the Wanamaker Club ticket package, which, in contrast to 2012, will now provide an all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverage experience for spectators.
Ticket Types and Pricing:
Daily Grounds Tickets for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday – Practice rounds offer unique opportunities to collect autographs and watch the best players in the world prepare for competition.
Daily Grounds Tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday – Watch the strongest field in golf compete for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort.
Season Grounds Ticket Package – From the first practice round to the final putt, experience weeklong access to the PGA Championship.
Weekly Wanamaker Club Ticket Package – New for 2021, the Wanamaker Club will feature an all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverage experience with beer, wine & spirits available for purchase inside the club.
One of the most dynamic venues in which to enjoy the 2021 PGA Championship, ticket holders will enjoy hand-crafted breakfast, lunch and evening menus* with items such as pimento cheese and black pepper BBQ brisket sandwiches, grass-fed burgers, flatbread pizzas, super greens salads, veggie wraps, snickerdoodle ice cream sandwiches and much more. (*menus subject to change)
Located between the front and back nine, the club will feature dozens of televisions, a large video board, executive restrooms and various seating options, all within a lively, climate-controlled environment.
Packages consist of seven (7) separate, individual daily passes, one (1) for each day of the PGA Championship (one for Monday, one for Tuesday, etc.; through Sunday), and will provide access to the grounds and the Wanamaker Club.
2021 PGA Championship Tickets
Daily Grounds Tickets
Monday, May 17, 2021 $25*
Tuesday, May 18, 2021 $35*
Wednesday, May 19, 2021 $45*
Thursday, May 20, 2021 $110*
Friday, May 21, 2021 $120*
Saturday, May 22, 2021 $120*
Sunday, May 23, 2021 $120*
Season Grounds Ticket Package
Monday, May 17 - Sunday, May 23, 2021 $450*
Weekly Wanamaker Club Ticket Package
Monday, May 17 - Sunday, May 23, 2021 $1080*
*Plus applicable taxes & fees
Each ticketed adult can bring up to four juniors (age 17 & under) onto the grounds for free each day. No registration is necessary. Junior tickets can be picked up at the Admission and Will Call Office at the Championship main entrance and will be available regardless of sell out. All U.S. active duty, military retirees, active reserve, National Guard, Department of Defense civilians and their accompanying spouses are eligible to receive complementary daily grounds tickets.
For frequently asked ticket questions, please visit, pgachampionship.com/2021/ticketfaqs.
The PGA of America and Kiawah Island Golf Resort are pleased to provide a 25 percent discount on posted golf rates at all five Kiawah Island Golf Resort courses to registrants who place an order during their assigned purchase window. The discount may be applied towards a single round of golf played between September 14, 2020 and April 2, 2021.
The PGA Championship features 156 players competing annually for the Wanamaker Trophy, one of golf’s most prized possessions.