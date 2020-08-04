Oceanside's Tristan Freeling gambled late and won with Queens

Nearly everyone else is sitting, catching their breath between afternoon pickup basketball games at the town gym. Tristan Freeling and a few others bounce around by themselves trying to throw down a dunk better than the one before it.
Freeling swings a windmill. Then he adds a twist. He later gathers off two feet and double clutches a reverse jam. When someone tries to go between the legs off of one foot, Freeling follows off of two and nearly flushes it.
“I definitely feel like I’ve gained six inches on my (vertical leap),” Freeling said a month ago. As well as he’s jumping lately, he was speaking figuratively at the time. For the past year or so, he’s carried around some added weight, the type of angst that comes with uncertainty.
“Like a weight off my back," he said. "I feel better than ever.”
Freeling signed with Queen’s University last month. Queens is one of the top Division II men’s basketball programs in the country. The Royals were ranked first in the nation just two years ago and have maintained a top-25 national ranking the past five straight seasons.
Freeling is a 6-foot-5 first-team all-state selection. He led Wando in scoring as a junior, then last year did the same at Oceanside on way to the state quarterfinals.
“I had a few options early on but I really had to slow down and figure out what the right situation was. I wanted to play for a winning program and compete with the best and Queens is that,” Freeling said. “The waiting though, yeah, that’s absolutely crazy. It’s so nerve wracking just not knowing.”
Freeling saw limited minutes with Wando's varsity team as a freshman. His playing time doubled his sophomore season; He was the only one of Wando’s top nine scorers that wasn't a senior.
He was leading the Warriors in scoring by his junior year while finishing top-three in assists, rebounding and steals to earn all-region honors in the competitive AAAAA classification. He poured in a career-high 27 points in a local matchup with former region rival Stratford, shooting 5-of-6 from three. He made at least three three-pointers in seven different games.
“I loved Wando,” Freeling said. “I love all my boys over there, all the people, coaches, teachers. I just wanted to try something different my senior year. I really wasn’t sure if it was going to work or not. Kind of a gamble, I guess.”
Oceanside was entering its fourth season of varsity play. The Landsharks reached the state semifinals the year prior but were graduating most of their production. Beside that, Freeling’s brother, Monroe, who holds an offer from South Carolina for football, was entering his freshman year at the relatively new charter school about two miles from Wando. The two brothers had always hoped to play together in high school.
“He took a chance on us. We were revamping our whole team. Nothing was guaranteed,” Oceanside coach Quinton Hollis said. “We needed someone to step up and be that scorer for us. And I think he wanted to prove he could be an efficient scorer. Not just score a lot of points but take the right shots and win games.”
Oceanside was ranked top-five in the state most of the season behind Freeling, who averaged a team-best 15 points and eight rebounds. Freeling scored 20 or more points in seven different games, including a season-high 26 against SCISA semifinalist First Baptist and 26 against North Charleston in a conference win that decided the Region 6-AA championship. He shot a career-high 42 percent on the season, including a stretch of 52 percent shooting through the Landsharks’ final seven games.
Despite the high school accolades and summer ball seasons with TMP, one of the top AAU programs in the state, college offers — or the right offers, at least — didn’t roll in the way he’d hoped.
"I kind of felt like I was slept on a little bit," Freeling said. "It's not a good feeling, especially as time passes and you're about to graduate."
Freeling figured he still could land a spot somewhere late. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and recruiting slowed to a crawl. Late movement in the transfer portal didn’t help either. Freeling had a few Zoom talks with coaches but there wasn’t much materializing. He was beginning to sweat.
“I remember when I was a junior applying to colleges. Everyone told me I had to start applying to college when I was a junior. And now I'm still applying to different schools after my senior year was over,” Freeling said. “At a certain point, I was thinking about just going to USC and just being a regular student.”
Freeling was introduced to Queens through a friend. He liked the city of Charlotte and how it was in a different state, far enough but not too far from home. He was sold on the success the program is currently enjoying. Royals head coach Bart Lundy thought his 2020 class was complete. Freeling’s athleticism caught his attention on film. He liked his versatility and was sold on his still untapped potential.
“Tristan is a very accomplished high school player in the talent-rich state of South Carolina,” Lundy said. “Tristan is athletic and scores on multiple levels and has a strong work ethic and desire to continue to grow his game.”
Recruiting became a stressful process for Freeling who at times had his doubts it was going to work out at all. He finally landed with Queens in July. He seemed genuinely happy as he strolled into school to sign his letter of intent wearing a Queens Royals hat and t-shirt. He lit up when he saw the table set up in the gym for him to sign in front of a backdrop arranged for photos with his family.
"Q," he called out for Hollis. "All this for me?"
It all paid off — the transfer, the new schools, his patience. At times, it seemed like a long shot but Freeling never gave up on himself.
He found a basketball and put up a couple shots before his signing began.
His first three shots all went in. The fourth bounced off the front of the rim into the backcourt. He scooped it up on the run at fired it at the opposite rim some 40 feet away. It banked in off of the glass.
"You see that?" he asked aloud to anyone listening.
He never broke stride, jogging around on a victory lap with recruiting behind him and a clear bounce back in his step.