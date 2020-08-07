Oceanside's Keegan Williams named Best of Prep Sports Athlete of the Year

Keegan Williams spent the final few minutes of the first day of football practice on his back. Then on his stomach. Then on his back again, and then again on his stomach. Over and over like this for 100 yards.
Rivens, they call them around Oceanside. It’s a sort of rolling workout named after Landsharks assistant Antoine Rivens, who often oversees this penalty for players who do things like, in Williams’ case, the relatively minor mistake of forgetting your notebook on the first day of practice. The offending player begins on his back in one end zone and rolls his way like a log to the far goal line. Rivens usually last the length of the football field but could continue longer should the infraction warrant such a penalty.
The toll for Williams to leave practice today is 100 yards. It rained the past couple of hours. Now the sun was out. So the practice field was a swamp of humidity, or soft and forgiving, depending on how you look at it. Williams flopped on the turf with a reluctant smile, prepared to pay what’s due. This first day of practice ended with the team’s best player, a senior, rolling his way off of the field, under the sun, through the mud, all without complaint. This is nothing to him. He’s been through much tougher. This sort of mental strength, that which has so often been required of him lately, he calls it embracing the suck.
“He never complained. He never whined, no matter what stood in his way,” former Oceanside coach Chad Grier said. “When your best player — arguably the best player in the state — when he sets that kind of standard of accountability, that mental toughness that he cannot be beat, that kind of leadership affects everyone.”
Williams has been named the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Athlete of the Year, an honor presented this year by the Moultrie News and the Charleston Gaillard Center.
The UNC Charlotte incoming freshman stacked up nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards and scored 46 touchdowns his senior season at Oceanside. He ran for more than 2,200 yards on the ground, averaging nearly 9 yards per carry and more than 170 per game for the Landsharks, the first area team to reach the state semifinals since 2012.
“He was the best player out there every time he stepped on the field,” Grier said. “But he was never bigger than the team. He just wanted to be part of the team.”
Williams wanted to be part of the team bad enough that 5 a.m. wake-up calls became an everyday occurrence. It takes about 45 minutes to get to Oceanside from his house and he often had workouts in the morning. He rarely ever made it back home by midnight on game days. Transferring from Summerville High to Oceanside after his freshman year also cost him his sophomore season and four games of his junior year too. Driving 90 minutes roundtrip to practice every day isn’t so bad when you’ve sitting out for more than a year.
Ask Williams, and it was well worth it. He was unstoppable his senior season. He led the state in rushing most of the year. One highlight after another. Just one other player in MaxPreps high school football database ran for more yards in South Carolina. No one averaged more per game.
Still, recruiting didn’t take off the way he’d hoped. Division I interest was slow, offers were scarce. Less productive backs were committing to schools. Williams was just hoping his phone might ring.
“Embracing the suck is a military term that we shamelessly stole to include in the core values of our program,” Grier said. “Keegan really embraced that, on many levels. He rose above the challenges in front of him. And the adversity that he couldn’t control, whatever outside stuff was going on, he chose to compartmentalize that, block that out and focus on our team, which is truly incredible for a young man like him.”
It worked out for Williams, of course. He landed with a Division I school coming off of new program highs last season with an offense that averaged nearly 30 points per game. He’s admitted there’s an extra sense of validation in embracing it all — the waiting, the long car rides, the rumors, the recruiting. There’s added validation, he’ll tell you, in not only embracing but overcoming the suck.
The Moultrie News established the Best of Prep Sports Awards two years ago as a way to further celebrate the top athletes of East Cooper and its surrounding areas.
The current health crisis and social distancing concerns have forced the paper to change how it presented this year’s honorees. There will not be an event, no dinner party, no emcees and guest speakers as in years past.
Instead, with the help of the Charleston Gaillard Center, each winner has been featured in the paper with their own question-and-answer exit interview. Each athlete was given seven questions and the freedom to express their thoughts and reflect on their seasons as they see fit.
The Moultrie News staff, fellow media and area coaches have selected one athlete to be featured from each of the 12 sports that were completed this school year. Athletes from Academic Magnet, Ashley Hall, Bishop England, First Baptist, Oceanside, Palmetto Christian, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud and Wando were all considered.
Interviews have been edited for clarity.
Q. How valuable have high school sports been to your personal development, and are they to the development of the community’s youth?
High School sports have played a big role in shaping who I am today and, more importantly, making me become a better man. I believe the youth should be involved in high school sports because they’ll learn lessons they will use in everyday life.
Q. What is the greatest lesson you’ve learned through competing as a high school athlete?
The greatest lesson that I’ve learned through sports is how to overcome adversity. Life is not going to be fair and there aren’t going to be handouts.
Q. What is the strongest attributing factor to your success as a high school athlete?
I believe my strongest attributing factor would be my “go-get-it” mentality and not letting anything stop me from what I want to accomplish.
Q. What has been the toughest challenge of your high school athletic career?
The toughest challenge was learning to embrace the suck. Yeah, life is going to suck some days. But you have to continue to get up and do what you have to do.
Q. What are your favorite memories from your high school athletic career?
My favorite memories are running 26 110-yard sprints. That’s the day I overcame the suck. And as a team, we rallied behind each other and it made us a family.
Q. If you could replay one moment of your high school athletic career, what would it be and why?
Advancing to the Lower State championship game for the first time in school history. Once that clock hit zero, just the relief that left my shoulders and knowing we just made history. And also, it was great seeing everyone happy. Not just the players and coaches, but the community. Also, it was the first time I’d seen (coach) Chad Grier cry.
Q. What advice would you give to the youth that aspire to one day be in your position?
I would say, don’t listen to what the outside noise is saying. If you have a goal, go get it and don’t let anything stop you from achieving your dreams. Have confidence in yourself and let your actions do all the talking. And never let the next man beat you.