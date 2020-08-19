Oceanside's Freeling ranked as state's top football player

Oceanside offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been named the top high school football player in South Carolina’s rising sophomore class.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman was rated a four-star prospect with a grade of 90 out of 100 in 247Sports' initial 2023 rankings, released Wednesday.
Freeling is ranked as the No. 63 overall player in the nation and the country’s fifth-best offensive tackle. Just three players from South Carolina — Freeling, Powdersville linebacker Jalen Rambert and Dutch Fork receiver Devin Hyatt — made that top-100 national rankings.
Freeling started as a freshman last season for an Oceanside football team that advanced to the state semifinals without losing a game. He also started for the Landsharks baskteball team that made the state quarterfinals.
He was named a captain at the Adidas FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in December. He received his first scholarship offer from South Carolina in January.
His brother, Tristan, was an all-state basketball player at Oceanside last winter and is an incoming freshman for Queens University's men's team.