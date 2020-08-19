You are the owner of this article.
Oceanside's Freeling ranked as state's top football player

Freeling

Freeling received an offer from South Carolina in January. 

 Provided

Oceanside offensive tackle Monroe Freeling has been named the top high school football player in South Carolina’s rising sophomore class.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound lineman was rated a four-star prospect with a grade of 90 out of 100 in 247Sports' initial 2023 rankings, released Wednesday.

Freeling is ranked as the No. 63 overall player in the nation and the country’s fifth-best offensive tackle. Just three players from South Carolina — Freeling, Powdersville linebacker Jalen Rambert and Dutch Fork receiver Devin Hyatt — made that top-100 national rankings.

Freeling started as a freshman last season for an Oceanside football team that advanced to the state semifinals without losing a game. He also started for the Landsharks baskteball team that made the state quarterfinals. 

He was named a captain at the Adidas FBU Freshman All-American Bowl in December. He received his first scholarship offer from South Carolina in January.

His brother, Tristan, was an all-state basketball player at Oceanside last winter and is an incoming freshman for Queens University's men's team. 

