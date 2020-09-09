Oceanside sweeps Bishop England in region opener

Oceanside volleyball opened its region slate with a 3-0 win over Bishop England Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.
The early win in this shortened season is especially important in an ultra-competitive Region 8-AAA that includes the state runner-up Landsharks, state semifinalist Academic Magnet and the perennial title-contending Bishops.
Oceanside outlasted Bishop England 25-20 in the first set before earning wins of 25-16 and 25-15 through the next two to take the match.
Senior outside hitter Taylor Hills led Oceanside with 14 kills and 18 digs. Senior libero Jordan Bartemeyer added 16 digs. Sophomore setter Tatum Johnson posted a team-best 14 assists. Sophomore Leah Schilpp logged three blocks.
Oceanside (2-0) will travel to North Charleston on Thursday, while Bishop England (0-1) will host Academic Magnet (1-0).
Academic Magnet 3, Battery Creek 0
Academic Magnet shut out Battery Creek, 3-0, in its season opener on Thursday.
Sophomore Anna Hope Jordan led the Raptors with seven kills. Mary Katherine Kerrigan and Evelyn Otis both added six kills.
Academic Magnet served 19 aces, more than the Raptors tallied in any match last season; Otis, Kerrigan and Madeline Nguyen each served four.
Kerrigan added a team-best eight digs, while Nguyen posted seven. Otis had 14 assists.