Oceanside father and son take home run derby crown

Jim Kraft eventually stopped turning to watch. Everything he wanted to see was right there in front of him.
Some 50 feet from Jim’s position on the pitcher’s mound stood his son Darren, all 6-foot-3, 225 pounds of the Oceanside senior stacked in the batter’s box taking the final swings of his high school career.
“I still remember when he was little, pitching to him in the yard with the plastic bat and plastic ball,” Jim said with a laugh. Jim has been coaching his son in some capacity nearly all of his life. “Now I’m just trying to hold on to these last few moments.”
So as Darren pounded baseballs back over his father’s head — 360 feet, 370 feet, 380 feet long over the outfield fence and sometimes even into the Wando River behind it — Jim stopped spinning around to admire the moonshots.
He instead soaked in the moment. He honed in on his son and the mild expressions he flashed on his face as the balls flew one after another into the evening sky. A slight smile often meant a home run. Jim would shoot a smile back as he readied the next pitch. The father and son combination shared more than a few smiles on this night.
Darren Kraft closed his high school career with a gold trophy in hand, outswinging 16 seniors from seven area schools in a home run derby hosted by the Southern Sports Central podcast Tuesday night at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant.
Kraft, an Erskine signee hit 20 home runs total — one of just two hitters to hit more than 10 — all with his father pitching to him.
“Everyone was obviously really disappointed that we didn’t get to play this season but this was still a cool way to leave high school,” Kraft said. “And to have my dad here with me, pitching to me — he’s been throwing me (batting practice) my whole life — it was really cool.”
High school baseball was cut short just a couple weeks into the season this spring as coronavirus cases began to rise throughout the state.
Kraft, ranked as one of the state's 10 best third basemen, used the extra time to try to perfect his swing for college. He worried some about joining the home run derby initially because of the stigma that such an event can ruin a hitter’s swing. He considered it for three weeks. Then three days before the derby, heeding advice from former Charleston RiverDogs manager Torre Tyson, Kraft hopped aboard.
“(Tyson) was like a little kid annoying me about it,” Kraft joked. “I was a little scared of the home run derby curse. But you don’t have many opportunities like this, to get out here and hang out with all these guys one more time. So I pulled the trigger.”
Jim’s advice for his son was simple.
“If you’re going to do it, you better go win it,” he told him.
“We better win it,” his son insisted.
“He knows where I like it and can still put it on the spot,” Kraft said. “I knew if I was going to do it, he had to be the one pitching.”
Berkeley catcher Jed Hutson captivated the crowd early with 16 home runs in the opening round. None of the six hitters that came before Hutson hit more than five. The Southern Wesleyan signee put a couple into neighboring fields and a few off of nearby rooftops.
“That’s my competition,” Kraft whispered to his father as they watched from just outside of the dugout. “That’s a big dude.”
Kraft, hitting last, nearly matched Hutson, lifting 14 out of the park in the first round, a few of them towering shots. One left his bat headed straight for the light tower in center field. Tyson, emceeing the event with a roaming microphone, told the crowd it hit the lights, and you believed him the way the white ball seemed to disappear into the setting sun after climbing a certain height.
“The big thing going in was just staying in motion, not trying to grip the bat as hard as I could,” Kraft said. “I was only looking for one pitch, that one inside pitch to hit over the fence.”
Kraft’s teammate Gray Sobel outhit Wando’s Connor Cino and Bishop England’s William Anderson in a three-way tiebreaker to advance into the second round. Sobel then hit four home runs in a head-to-head matchup with Hutson, who managed just two, admitting he was a little gassed after the first-round show.
West Ashley’s Vonnu Elias, whose five homers was the third-most of the first round, hit three more in the second. Kraft followed with four, calling it quits after surpassing Elias to save himself for the finals.
“I just tried to pace myself, especially after watching some of the other guys,” Kraft said. “There’s a little bit of strategy to it.”
For Jim too, who urged his son not to swing at any bad pitches. Jim was pretty accurate, throwing mostly strikes, but did plunk one into his son’s back in the second round.
“Too far inside. A little nervous out there, I guess,” Jim said laughing at the thought of beaning his son in a home run derby. “I was just telling him to be patient, keep his form and wait for his pitch. His old man just had to get it there.”
Sobel unloaded some huge swings in the final round but landed just one over the fence. That left the door open for Kraft, who just a couple pitches into the finals, lifted his second homer, a walk-off winner.
His celebration was modest. He was on a beeline to the mound where his father awaited.
“Hey, you did it,” Jim told his son.
“Yessir, we did,” Kraft replied as he lifted his dad’s hand into the air.