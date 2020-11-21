Oceanside Collegiate forced to forfeit playoff game

A most unfortunate ending to a great football season struck the Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks just hours before the team was to host undefeated Camden in a second-round game of the Class AAA Lower State playoffs on Friday.
Due to a COVID-19 related positive test within the football program, Oceanside Collegiate was forced to forfeit the playoff game. The team was informed at 11 a.m.
“It’s very disappointing but we all knew there was always a chance this could happen, no matter how safe we were in following the protocols,” Oceanside head coach Joe Call said. “But, it is the right thing to do. If we are going to preach and talk about the health and safety of our kids coming first, this is the only option. I hate it for our kids. They worked so hard to get to this point and they deserved their shot. It’s heart-breaking. We talk as coaches all of the time about handling adversity and how it will define who you are as a person. This is one of those times.”
The Landsharks end the season with a 6-1 record in games played on the field. They won the region 6-AAA championship this fall and recorded a 31-26 playoff win over Aynor on Nov. 13.
As disappointing as this season ended, the players and coaches can take solace in the fact that 2021 could be an even better season for the Oceanside program.
Oceanside started 11 underclassmen on defense this fall and potentially will be one of the top units in Class AAA next season.
“We feel like with another year in the weight room and hopefully a full off-season, those guys can be a really good defense next season,” Call said. “They ended up a pretty good unit this season, They grew as a team and we have some really good players coming back.”
Offensively, the line will again be a solid unit with at least three starters returning. Quarterback Garrison Kepley was a junior and top rusher Vaughn Blue was a sophomore. Blue was named the region player of the year in 2020.
Placekicker Spencer McKinley also will return and will be rated as one of the state’s best next fall.