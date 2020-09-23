Oceanside among locals lining preseason state rankings

Oceanside will begin the season ranked No. 10 in Class AAA, according to the preseason S.C. Prep Football Media Poll, released this week.
Joining the Landsharks from the Lowcountry are No. 4 Fort Dorchester and No. 8 Goose Creek in Class AAAAA, and No. 6 Timberland in Class AA. Timberland received one first-place vote. Baptist Hill received top-10 votes in Class A.
Oceanside's only loss last season came in the Lower State championship game. The Landsharks are replacing their head coach, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, running back, leading receiver and top four leading tacklers from last season. Oceanside kicks off its season against Bishop England on Friday.
AAAAA
1. Dutch Fork (10)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Byrnes
6. Sumter
6. Spring Valley (tie)
8. Goose Creek
9. T.L. Hanna
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest
AAAA
1. Myrtle Beach (7)
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville (2)
4. Greenville (1)
5. AC Flora (1)
6. Greenwood
7. Wilson
8. Greer
9. North Myrtle Beach
10. Laurens
Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land
AAA
1. Dillon (7)
2. Wren (2)
3. Chapman
4. Daniel
5. Camden (2)
6. Chester
7. Belton Honea-Path
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Union County
10. Strom Thurmond
10. Oceanside (tie)
Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland
AA
1. Abbeville (5)
2. Barnwell (1)
2. Gray (tie)
4. Newberry
5. Saluda (2)
6. Timberland (1)
7. Cheraw
8. Chesnee
9. Central
10. Andrews
Others receiving votes Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland
A
1. Green Sea Floyds (7)
2. Lamar (1)
3. RSM
4. Southside Christian (1)
5. Lake View
6. Wagener-Salley
7. C.E. Murray
8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
9. Whale Branch
10. McCormick
Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay