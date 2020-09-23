You have permission to edit this article.
Oceanside among locals lining preseason state rankings

  • Updated
IMG_2594.JPG
Oceanside junior Garrison Kepley is expected to start at quarterback for the Landsharks this season. 

 Frank Mansfield/Staff

Oceanside will begin the season ranked No. 10 in Class AAA, according to the preseason S.C. Prep Football Media Poll, released this week. 

Joining the Landsharks from the Lowcountry are No. 4 Fort Dorchester and No. 8 Goose Creek in Class AAAAA, and No. 6 Timberland in Class AA. Timberland received one first-place vote. Baptist Hill received top-10 votes in Class A. 

Oceanside's only loss last season came in the Lower State championship game. The Landsharks are replacing their head coach, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, running back, leading receiver and top four leading tacklers from last season. Oceanside kicks off its season against Bishop England on Friday. 

AAAAA

1. Dutch Fork (10)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Byrnes

6. Sumter

6. Spring Valley (tie)  

8. Goose Creek

9. T.L. Hanna

10. River Bluff

Others receiving votes: Rock Hill, Clover, Carolina Forest, Ridge View, Mauldin, Berkeley, Conway, Northwestern, Hillcrest

AAAA

1. Myrtle Beach (7)

2. South Pointe

3. Hartsville (2)

4. Greenville (1)

5. AC Flora (1)

6. Greenwood

7. Wilson

8. Greer

9. North Myrtle Beach

10. Laurens

Others receiving votes: May River, North Augusta, Eastside, West Florence, Beaufort, Walhalla, Westwood, Westside, Indian Land

AAA

1. Dillon (7)

2. Wren (2)

3. Chapman

4. Daniel

5. Camden (2)

6. Chester

7. Belton Honea-Path

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Union County

10. Strom Thurmond

10. Oceanside (tie)

Others receiving votes: Gilbert, Woodruff, Aynor, Wade Hampton, Lake City, Lower Richland

AA

1. Abbeville (5)

2. Barnwell (1)

2. Gray (tie)

4. Newberry

5. Saluda (2)

6. Timberland (1)

7. Cheraw

8. Chesnee

9. Central

10. Andrews

Others receiving votes Marion, Legion Collegiate, Batesburg-Leesville, Andrew Jackson Mullins, Blacksburg, Latta, Woodland

A

1. Green Sea Floyds (7)

2. Lamar (1)

3. RSM

4. Southside Christian (1)

5. Lake View

6. Wagener-Salley

7. C.E. Murray

8. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)

9. Whale Branch

10. McCormick

Others receiving votes: Blackville-Hilda, Lewisville, Great Falls, Williston-Elko, East Clarendon, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Baptist Hill, Branchville, Carvers Bay

