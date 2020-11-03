OCA’s Emma Schimpf sets state record in winning golf title

For the second straight year, Oceanside Collegiate senior Emma Schimpf won the Class AAA individual title in girls golf and did so emphatically.
Schimpf competed in the state tournament last week at the Hackler Course in Conway and not only won medalist honors but posted the lowest score in state history for a 36-hole championship. Schimpf covered the course in two rounds in 133 shots, shooting a 67 on day one and following with a 66 on day two. The previous state record was 135.
“My short game was really good, putted well both days,” said Schimpf, whose only bogey of the tournament came on the 36th hole. “It was fun to still be able to play.”
Schimpf will play collegiately near home at College of Charleston.
Schimpf’s effort was part of Oceanside Collegiate’s seventh-place finish in the team standings. The Landsharks were state champions in 2018 and 2019. Haven Hobbs and Lang Ives each shot 185 for the tournament, and Jackie Friebert shot 190 to close out the team scoring.
Bishop England posted a third-place team finish in the Class AAA tournament. Grayson Bonner led the effort, tying for sixth-place overall at 146 and earning all-state honors. Alexandra Mathis shot 158 to finish in a tie for 14th-place while Ally Dominick shot 173 and tied for 33rd overall. Rounding out the scoring for the Bishops was Lizzy Thompkins, who shot 205.
Wando’s girls golf team participated in the Class AAAAA state tournament in Lexington, posting a solid fifth-place finish in the team standings. The Warriors were just five shots out of third-place.
Senior Nicole Whatley led the Wando effort, earning all-state honors after a seventh-place finish with a score of 147. Ella Drew Dodd shot 174 to finish in a tie for 28th-place. Grace Lindsey’s 179 was good enough for a tie in 31st. Marah Hanson shot 187 to tie for 41st place. Alice Li also participated but did not figure into the team scoring. Li shot 216 over the two days.
Whatley also was recognized as the region 7-AAAAA player of the year and Wando coach Jeff Emory was named the region coach of the year. Wando won the region tournament.
Three area volleyball teams advance to Lower State finals
Wando, Oceanside Collegiate and Philip Simmons will play for Lower State championships in volleyball on Monday and Tuesday, looking to reach the state championship match this weekend.
Wando will host River Bluff in the Class AAAAA Lower State title bout on Tuesday night after beating Conway and Lexington in the first two rounds of the tournament. Wando is seeking a 13th trip to the state finals.
Oceanside Collegiate will seek a third consecutive trip to the state finals when they host Gilbert in the AAA Lower State match on Tuesday. The Landsharks won the Class AA Lower State in 2018 and 2019 before moving up in classification this season.
Gilbert advanced to the Lower State finals by beating Bishop England recently.
In Class AA, Philip Simmons will host Andrew Jackson in the Lower State finals on Monday night. The three-year old program is seeking its first trip to the state championship.
Porter-Gaud reached the SCISA Class AAA state finals but suffered a heart-breaking loss to Cardinal Newman in the championship match, 3-2. The Cyclones won two of the first sets but dropped the fourth and deciding fifth set to finish 18-5 on the season.
Porter-Gaud has won nine state titles in the last 11 years.