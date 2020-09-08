North-South annual all-star football game canceled due to coronavirus

The 2020 North-South all-star football game has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
The South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association and SC Football Coaches Association made the decision last week, saying in a statement “our concern for the safety and well-being of these exceptional athletes representing high school communities throughout our state, the coaches and essential personnel involved in the game, as well as the family members, fans, and spectators attending the event has prompted the decision.”
The annual all-star showcase is typically a week-long event, pitting many of the top seniors from the Lower State against their Upper State counterparts. This year’s edition was scheduled to be played Dec. 12 at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
The decision to cancel the North-South game follows that of the Shine Bowl, which elected last month to do the same to its annual all-star football game.
That game, which aligns many of South Carolina’s top seniors against North Carolina’s best, was scheduled for Dec. 19 in Spartanburg.
“The staff has been trying to glean every piece of information from the North and South Carolina governing bodies possible. Everything from player selection, housing, transportation and food services for our players, coaches and athletic staff and medical personnel,” Shrine Bowl Game Chairman Ronnie Blount said then. “We are learning that with the current circumstances and the monumental efforts that it will take to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in which we are now faced, are those that cannot hardly be achieved by us at this time. In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”