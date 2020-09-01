You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant's Pardus wins second straight WSCGA Senior Championship

Second major title in two weeks for I'On resident

0T5A1551.JPG
Provided/WSCGA

Jayne Pardus won her second major tournament in 11 days with an overwhelming title defense at the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship last week in North Augusta.

Pardus, representing Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, won the event by 12 strokes, carding a 4-over-par 148 through two days at Mount Vintage Golf Club.

088A1397.JPG

She finished the opening round just one stroke ahead of Lee Burton of Orangeburg. Burton led Pardus by a stroke headed into the final two holes. Pardus shot par on both; Lee double-bogeyed the 320-yard par-4 17th hole.

Pardus distanced herself on the second day with a 1-over 73, the best round of the tournament. She sank three birdies, two on holes she bogeyed the day prior.

Pardus won last year’s event by eight strokes on way to earning Carolina Golf Association Senior Women’s Player of the Year honors.

This year’s victory came less than two weeks after a six-stroke victory at the South Carolina Women’s Open in mid-August. She placed sixth at the 63rd Senior Women’s North & South Amateur just days later before winning the WSCGA Senior Championship the following week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News