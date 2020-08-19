Mount Pleasant's Pardus wins SC Women's Open golf championship

Jayne Pardus of Mount Pleasant won the senior amateur division of the South Carolina Women’s Open last week at Cobbleston Park Golf Club in Blythewood.
The I'On resident carded a 3-over-par 145 through two rounds to win the tournament by six strokes.
Pardus shot a 4-over 75 in the opening round, the second-best round of the tournament. She made par on the first four holes but bogeyed three of the final five on the front nine. She recovered with a birdie on the par-4 15th hole and then shot par through the last four holes to finish the first day with a one-stroke lead.
The only round that was better than Pardus’ first was her second. She birdied five holes in the second round on way to a 1-under-par 70 that no one else in the tournament came within four strokes of matching. She birdied the 350-yard opening hole and the 462-yard ninth. She closed even stronger than the day before, shooting par or better through the final six holes, including birdies the 450-yard 14th and the 455-yard 18th.
Former Pinewood Prep and South Carolina Gamecocks standout Katelyn Dambaugh won the professional division by five strokes.
Pardus followed with a sixth-place finish at the 63rd Senior Women’s North & South Amateur this week in Pinehurst, N.C., the best showing of any player from North or South Carolina in the annual meeting of many of the best senior amateurs in the country.
She finished in second place through the first two rounds, just three strokes out of first. She birdied two par-5 holes, both over 400 yards, in a first round that she at one point either made par or birdie for six straight holes. She was again strong through the middle of the card on the second round, shooting par from the fifth to the 10th hole, and then five of the final six holes.
She alternated between double-bogies and birdies from the 13th to 16th holes, then parred the last two of the third round. But her worst round of the tournament dropped her four spots on a leaderboard that saw third through sixth place separated by just two strokes.
Pardus, 51, is in just her second season of competing as a senior amateur. She was named the 2019 Carolina Golf Association Senior Women’s Player of the Year her first year, after two major wins and a deep run at the national championship.
Pardus won the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association’s Senior Championship with a dominant eight-stroke victory and then won the Match Play Championship too. She won the 21st Carolinas Senior Women’s Amateur Championship a little more than four months later with a birdie on a one-hole playoffs.
She advanced into the round of 32 at the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur last year, the best showing of any golfer from North or South Carolina.
Pardus is the mother of Porter-Gaud graduate Elysse Pardus, an incoming freshman for the Auburn University swim team and the 2020 Best of Prep Sports Swimmer of the Year, and Kaila Pardus, a rising senior at Porter-Gaud who’s won multiple state titles, including four while setting two state records at last season's championships.