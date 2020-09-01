Mount Pleasant's Pardus win second straight WSCGA Senior Championship

Jayne Pardus won her second major tournament in 11 days with an overwhelming title defense at the Women’s South Carolina Golf Association Senior Championship last week in North Augusta.
Pardus, representing Bulls Bay Golf Club in Awendaw, won the event by 12 strokes, carding a 4-over-par 148 through two days at Mount Vintage Golf Club.
She finished the opening round just one stroke ahead of Lee Burton of Orangeburg. Burton led Pardus by a stroke headed into the final two holes. Pardus shot par on both; Lee double-bogeyed the 320-yard par-4 17th hole.
Pardus distanced herself on the second day with a 1-over 73, the best round of the tournament. She sank three birdies, two on holes she bogeyed the day prior.
Pardus won last year’s event by eight strokes on way to earning Carolina Golf Association Senior Women’s Player of the Year honors.
This year’s victory came less than two weeks after a six-stroke victory at the South Carolina Women’s Open in mid-August. She placed sixth at the 63rd Senior Women’s North & South Amateur just days later before winning the WSCGA Senior Championship the following week.