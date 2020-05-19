Moultrie News to host live Q&A with Beckham AD

If you have questions regarding athletics at the new Lucy Beckham High School, we might be able to provide answers.
The Moultrie News will host a question-and-answer session with newly appointed Beckham athletics director Scott McInnes live on Twitter at 11 a.m. this Thursday. The segment is hosted by C&C Myers. Viewers are encouraged to ask questions in the comments during the broadcast. Submissions will also be accepted throughout the week by emailing fmansfield@moultrienews.com.
New coaching hires will be introduced. Varsity play, facilities, schedules, will all be discussed — anything is fair game. McInnes will answer whatever he can, all live on air. The stream will be broadcast live at twitter.com/mnfrankie and will be available after at moultrienews.com/sports for anyone unable to tune in live.
Now is your chance to find clarity to whatever questions you may have regarding sports at Mount Pleasant’s new high school, set to open in August.
More details regarding specific broadcast time and links will be available online this week at facebook.com/moultriesports or on Twitter by following @MNfrankie.