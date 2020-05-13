Mickey Walker's two-year transformation from unknown to college signee

Imagine the sight.
Philip Simmons was entering its first summer of varsity football. The Iron Horses needed some size to curb the leap from its inaugural season of junior varsity ball.
The first day of practice, out of the field house walks a 6-foot-2, 270-pound silhouette, among the largest of any player out there on the field that day. Head coach Eric Bendig thought he might’ve found a lynchpin for his offensive line. Mickey Walker thought another extracurricular might look good on his college application.
“I had no athletic history,” Walker said. “Especially in football.”
Walker hardly even watched football on television. He hadn’t really played much of any sport in his life other than little league t-ball and a season of junior varsity baseball. He was better known as a scholar — a member of countless academic groups including the Quest team, beta club, senior board, renaissance council, and National Honor Society.
“He took to (football) like I have not seen before,” Bendig said.
Apparently, because in less than two years Walker transformed into a legitimate college prospect. Walker became the Philip Simmons football program’s first college signee when made his commitment to Presbyterian official earlier this year.
“We went from a lot of people not knowing about us to getting attention from colleges all over the country,” Bendig said. “The reason for that is players like Mickey.”
It was Walker’s friends who convinced him. Walker was bigger than all of them, stronger too. They begged him to give football a shot. It took some persuasion but Walker eventually agreed.
“There was a steep learning curve,” he said. “Those first couple months were rough. But I got into the groove of everything and started to develop a system of balancing my athletic, academic and social lives.”
Walker filled gaps with his size but it was the development of his technique that began to distinguish him. He and the Iron Horses improved alongside each other. Walker became a two-way player. He logged four times as many tackles on the defensive line his senior year as he did his junior season. He fit most naturally on the offensive side, though, putting up 15 pancakes and 12 knockdowns while grading out at 89% to earn an all-state honorable mention selection at center. Philip Simmons doubled its win total from its first to second season and hosted a first-round playoff game in its first trip to the postseason last fall.
“The first time I ran onto the field was a memorable moment as everything I had worked for finally came to a single point and it all felt worth it,” Walker said. He added that reaching the college level actually isn’t that surreal to him because of the work he’s put into getting there. “I am glad that it is now paying off. It still is a very good, yet strange feeling though.”
Walker received interest from all over the Southeast, mostly high academic, smaller football programs. He liked the size of Presbyterian and the quaint town of Clinton. It had a “genuine feeling," he said. He was nearly ready to sign his letter of intent on National Signing Day in February but held off until the following week so that his father — who he’s said is the one he “practiced and put in the work for” to make proud — could visit the Presbyterian campus with him.
“That speaks volumes to me as he did not get caught up in the social media hype or attention of recruiting,” said Bendig, who also played at Presbyterian. “He wanted to make the best choice for his future and his family.”
Walker was smart enough a couple of years ago to understand what his value could be to the football team. Philip Simmons’ 2020 valedictorian is smart enough now to understand his value as the program’s first college signee.
Shortly after Walker signed, fellow lineman Keyshawn Lockwood landed an opportunity at Palmetto Prep. At least one other Philip Simmons senior is still receiving late interest and is expected to play in college.
“It has the possibility to instill motivation into some of the younger players and inspire them to work harder,” Walker said of his signing and the other senior signees. “I think it speaks to the work ethic of the program. On paper our record is not the best, but seeing as colleges are looking at some of us, it definitely shows that the program is doing something right and the future is bright.”
Walker would know how quickly things can change. Because two years ago, he’d never played football. Coaches didn’t really know who he was. Now he’s an all-state lineman headed to play in college.
Imagine the sight of him four years from now.