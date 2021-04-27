Lucy Beckham softball team 'started from scratch'

Building a team from the ground up can come with growing pains, but the players on Lucy Beckham High School’s softball team, The Bengals, embraced setbacks and initiated team traditions during their inaugural season.
“I’ve got a really young group of kids, so we are just trying to really build it from scratch,” said Marissa Bowman, head coach of the softball team.
The 15-player team is made up of 7th through 10th graders since Lucy Beckham doesn’t yet have upperclassmen.
The Bengals finished the season 2-7 with recent losses against May River High School in Bluffton on April 19 and Hanahan High School on April 15. The players had a limited number of games this season since they are not playing a full varsity schedule and due to other COVID-19 limitations.
“We lost several close games by four to five runs and we played competitively as a first year program despite the losses,” said Bowman, who is also a health and P.E. teacher at Thomas C. Cario Middle School.
Presley Cribb, a seventh-grader and pitcher, has stood out on the team despite being one of the youngest players. She pitched 14 strikeouts in 8½ innings and ended the season with 27 total strikeouts. Maggie James, a sophomore on the team, is another impact player and is a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball in the winter.
The full roster includes Cribb, James, Brady Baker, Tyler Bas, Lauren Bas, Sutton Chastain, Elle Cooper, Emilia Guerard, Annabelle Horton, Abby Jones, Elly Calder, Skylar Scheider, Izzy Snell, Addison Miller and Allison Lawson.
One of the greatest challenges the team faced was several season-ending injuries that occurred at the beginning of the season. Bowman is looking forward to those players returning next year. In addition, the team lost two weeks of playing time when Lucy Beckham closed mid-March due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases.
“I have really just told the girls to push through that adversity, whether it be related to COVID or related to injuries, and just try to work as hard as they can and get better every day,” said Bowman.
Even though the team is a mix of middle and high school players, Bowman said they have made an effort to get to know each other from day one.
“They’ve definitely come together and they really have built something special for our first year,” Bowman said.
She has seen the younger players come out of their shell and experience the sport at a more competitive level, while the older players have stepped into leadership roles.
“We’ve had great leadership from the sophomores on the team,” Bowman said. “They have been able to kind of help the younger ones get adjusted and show them what it looks like to be playing on a higher level team.”
At the end of each practice and game, the players share “golden moments” that point out strengths of other teammates. Bowman said the players are quick to offer encouragement to others.
“It has served as a new tradition while still carrying on the same message that was inspired by Lucy Beckham herself,” Bowman said.
Bowman said Lucy Beckham’s legacy is one of a well-respected leader who provided praise and encouragement to others and Bowman sees the players sharing those characteristics as a team.
In addition to creating team traditions, Bowman is excited for the team to get more involved in the Mount Pleasant community by hosting skill camps for young players. She’s hoping the Lucy Beckham softball team can be a catalyst for growth of softball talent in the Mount Pleasant area.
Looking forward to next season, Bowman expects the group to come back stronger. She plans to implement more strength training and skill-work into the program so the players are fully prepared for a varsity season.
Bowman herself has been involved with softball her whole life. After playing at the collegiate level at Liberty University, she has coaching experience at various levels from travel ball to varsity teams. While she’s helped rebuild programs throughout her coaching career, this is the first team she started from scratch.
She said this season has been fun and the aspect she enjoys the most is watching players grow.
“The biggest highlight of my teaching career is being able to coach as well,” she said.
Bowman believes having the right energy and focus is the key to building a strong program that lasts.