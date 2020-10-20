Lucy Beckham off to a good start in athletics as first-year program

Most new schools open up athletic competition in one of the state’s smaller classifications. Not the case with first-year school Lucy Beckham.
With only freshmen and sophomore classes in 2020, Lucy Beckham is competing in the state’s second largest classification, Class AAAA. The Bengals are a member of region 7-AAAA with James Island, Bluffton, Colleton County, Beaufort, May River and Hilton Head.
However, the high level of competition has not scared the young athletes at the new school. In fact, the fall sports teams have excelled in year one, winning region championships in girls tennis and swimming while competing well in cross country and volleyball. The junior varsity football team has an 80-man roster and won their first two games of the season as well.
The boys and girls swim teams each finished third in the Class AAA state championship meet last week. The school’s athletic director, Scott McInnes, is not totally surprised by the early success of the athletic program.
“Well, we are in a really good area in terms of the sports that we have in the fall and the athletes that we draw from,” McInnes said. “But to see these young kids, sophomores and freshmen and really a lot of eighth-graders perform as well as they have is really cool. It’s been a super fun time for us. Our coaches have done a great job of creating enthusiasm and excitement. Our athletes have put in the work and they deserve all of the credit.”
McInnes credits his coaching staff for working hard to follow the COVID-19 protocols, which in some cases limited practice time. He says the virus made for a “different” year.
“There have been some challenges in terms of scheduling and transportation but we are so grateful to be able to even have a season,” McInnes said. “It was great to see our kids out there competing and I am glad it worked out. We were very fortunate.”
McInnes is looking forward the rest of the sports year. He also is realistic about being able to have the same level of success in the winter and spring as the school had this fall.
“We have to remember we’re still competing against juniors and seniors with sophomores and freshmen so there will be some challenges in some sports,” he said. “The important thing with these young athletes is building the foundation for future success. We will just work to build each program as we move along. Our goal is to compete in every sport and I know we have the coaches in place to bring out the best in our student-athletes. The fun is just beginning.”
Local teams fare well in state swim meet
In addition the Lucy Beckham swim programs, other area schools enjoyed great success at the recent state swimming championships.
Wando’s girls team won its fourth consecutive Class AAAAA state championship, holding off a strong challenge by Spartanburg.
Oceanside Collegiate’s girls team won a second straight Class AAA championship. Junior Kendal Chunn won two individual gold medals and swam on a pair of winning relay teams. Bishop England placed fourth in the team standings, followed by Academic Magnet in fifth.
Bishop England’s boys team was the state runner-up in the Class AAA meet. Academic Magnet finished in third-place and Oceanside Collegiate placed fourth. Wando finished as the state runner-up in the Class AAAAA meet.