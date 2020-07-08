Lowcountry lacrosse standouts tabbed Under Armour All-Americans

As lacrosse continues to blossom in Lowcountry, so too does the area’s national presence in the sport.
Wando, Oceanside and Porter-Gaud will all be represented at the 2020 Under Armour All-American Lacrosse Classic’s Underclass Tournament next month in Baltimore, Md.
The Under Armour Classic is regarded as the premier high school lacrosse showcase of the summer. Hundreds show up to each of the 12 regional tryouts spread throughout the country. Only 23 freshmen and sophomores and 23 juniors and seniors are selected from each region to compete at the four-day Underclass Tournament, scheduled for Aug. 6-9 this year.
The South team features players from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. South Carolina had two boys selected to last year’s event, only one who was attending school in the state. Five were selected from South Carolina this year.
Evan Conway, a rising senior at IMG Academy in Florida, is making his second straight appearance for the South’s junior and senior Highlight team. The Navy commit is a Mount Pleasant resident. He won a state championship with Oceanside as sophomore in 2018 before transferring to IMG, where he logged 20 goals with 30 assists and 30 ground balls last season.
Oceanside junior goalkeeper Drew Gregory will join Conway on the Highlight team. Gregory posted a .428 save percentage through seven games as sophomore this spring for the defending state champion Landsharks.
Sophomores Lawson Pritchett of Porter-Gaud and Sam Boylston of Oceanside were chosen for the South’s freshman and sophomore Command team. Pritchett, a 6-foot-3 midfielder, was leading the defending state champion Cyclones with 14 goals before the season was cut short eight games in this spring. Boylston is the younger brother of Joey Boylston, a 2020 Oceanside graduate and Utah signee, who earned a scholarship offer from the Utes at last year’s Underclass tournament.
Wando junior goalkeeper Ava deLyra was selected to the South’s girls Highlight team. deLyra posted a .659 save percentage with 29 saves through six games this spring. She led her team in minutes in goal last year too, finishing with a .533 save percentage as a freshman.
Anne Edens was picked for the South’s girls Command team. Edens had already logged 10 goals through six games this season, converting 67% of her attempts and dealing out six assists.