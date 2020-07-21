You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Local schools release revised football schedules

IMG_7667.jpg
Buy Now

Several local high schools have are finalizing revised fall football schedules in accordance with the S.C. High School League's decision last week to play a shortened season in the fall. 

The league has trimmed its football season to seven weeks during the regular season, beginning immediately with region plan on Sept. 11 and followed by a four-round postseason.  

Wando and Academic Magnet were working on their updated schedules as of Tuesday morning.

The S.C. Independent School Association, which includes locals First Baptist, Porter-Gaud and Palmetto Christian, is on schedule to play its full season in the fall without schedule revisions. 

 Bishop England
Sept. 11Oceanside  Away (Johnson Hagood)
Sept. 18Academic Magnet Home 
Sept. 25Battery Creek Away 
Oct. 2North Charleston Away 
Oct. 9 Hanahan Home (Homecoming) 
Oct. 16 James Island* Away 
Oct. 23Philip Simmons* Home (Senior Night) 
 Oceanside
Sept. 11Bishop England Home (Johnson Hagood) 
Sept. 18North Charleston Away 
Sept. 25Hanahan Home (Johnson Hagood) 
Oct. 2 Battery Creek Home (Park West) 
Oct. 9 Academic Magnet Away 
Oct. 16 Gray Collegiate* Home (TBD) 
Oct. 23 BYE  
 Philip Simmons
Sept. 11Burke Away 
Sept. 18Lake Marion Away 
Sept. 25Woodland Home 
Oct. 2Timberland Home 
Oct. 9Ridgeland-Hardeeville Away 
Oct. 16Hanahan* Home 
Oct. 23Bishop England* Away 
 Wando
Sept. 11Cane Bay Home 
Sept. 18 Berkeley Home 
Sept. 25 TBD 
Oct. 2 Goose Creek Away 
Oct. 9 TBD 
Oct. 16 TBD 
Oct. 23 TBD 
Academic Magnet 
Sept. 11 TBD 
Sept. 18 TBD 
Sept. 25 TBD  
Oct. 2 TBD  
Oct. 9 TBD  
Oct. 26 TBD  
Oct. 23 Charleston Charter* Away 

* denotes non-region game

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News