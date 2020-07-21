Local schools release revised football schedules

Several local high schools have are finalizing revised fall football schedules in accordance with the S.C. High School League's decision last week to play a shortened season in the fall.
The league has trimmed its football season to seven weeks during the regular season, beginning immediately with region plan on Sept. 11 and followed by a four-round postseason.
Wando and Academic Magnet were working on their updated schedules as of Tuesday morning.
The S.C. Independent School Association, which includes locals First Baptist, Porter-Gaud and Palmetto Christian, is on schedule to play its full season in the fall without schedule revisions.
|Sept. 11
|Oceanside
|Away (Johnson Hagood)
|Sept. 18
|Academic Magnet
|Home
|Sept. 25
|Battery Creek
|Away
|Oct. 2
|North Charleston
|Away
|Oct. 9
|Hanahan
|Home (Homecoming)
|Oct. 16
|James Island*
|Away
|Oct. 23
|Philip Simmons*
|Home (Senior Night)
|Sept. 11
|Bishop England
|Home (Johnson Hagood)
|Sept. 18
|North Charleston
|Away
|Sept. 25
|Hanahan
|Home (Johnson Hagood)
|Oct. 2
|Battery Creek
|Home (Park West)
|Oct. 9
|Academic Magnet
|Away
|Oct. 16
|Gray Collegiate*
|Home (TBD)
|Oct. 23
|BYE
|Sept. 11
|Burke
|Away
|Sept. 18
|Lake Marion
|Away
|Sept. 25
|Woodland
|Home
|Oct. 2
|Timberland
|Home
|Oct. 9
|Ridgeland-Hardeeville
|Away
|Oct. 16
|Hanahan*
|Home
|Oct. 23
|Bishop England*
|Away
|Sept. 11
|Cane Bay
|Home
|Sept. 18
|Berkeley
|Home
|Sept. 25
|TBD
|Oct. 2
|Goose Creek
|Away
|Oct. 9
|TBD
|Oct. 16
|TBD
|Oct. 23
|TBD
|Sept. 11
|TBD
|Sept. 18
|TBD
|Sept. 25
|TBD
|Oct. 2
|TBD
|Oct. 9
|TBD
|Oct. 26
|TBD
|Oct. 23
|Charleston Charter*
|Away
* denotes non-region game