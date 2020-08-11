Local 7-year-old golfer Hall lands top-10 at World Championship

Graham Hall of Mount Pleasant placed ninth overall at the United States Kids Golf 2020 World Championship last weekend in Pinehurst, N.C.
The local 7-year-old shot an 8-over-par 116 through the three-round tournament. No other golfer from South Carolina placed in the top 25 in a field that included three different countries.
Hall did some of his best work early. He shot a 2-over 38 through the opening nine-hole round, carding the fourth-best score of the day. He shot par on the first three holes and seven of the nine in the first round, including a 290-yard par-5.
He followed with another 38 in the second round, shooting par for seven straight holes. He slipped some early in the final round but recovered nicely by making par on the final four holes of the tournament.
Hall, a former student at Palmetto Christian Academy, was just 4 years old when he first picked up a golf club. His older sister Jordan was 6 at the time and taking golf lessons at the Snee Farm Country Club. Hall watched his sister and started hitting balls on the range.
From there, he began watching the PGA tour events from Thursday to Sunday, picking up every detail. Hall would be in the living room mimicking his favorite players' swings from the driver to the putting.
Hall began taking his own individual lessons at Snee Farm by the time he was 5. He competed in his first fall tour event in September 2018 in the Columbia. He returned to Columbia in the spring and won the tour championship. Hall posted his best round on the US Kids Golf tour in July of that year, shooting 1-under-par.
Hall also participated in the PGA Junior summer league with the Rivertowne Country Club team. Hall qualified for the USKG World Championship in 2019, but the Hall family was moving to Stuttgart, Germany as part of his father's service with the Department of the Navy.
The United States Kids' Golf World Championship is the world’s largest and most prestigious event for kids ages 12 and under. The full-length documentary "The Short Game" was filmed during the 2012 World Championship, and last year the field featured 1,375 participants from 44 states and 48 countries.