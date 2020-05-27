Josiah James is already paying it forward

It was getting dark. The sun set more than hour earlier.
Daemeon Holmes noticed the gray Toyota pass by slowly the first time. He thought it was strange when it reappeared. It hit a U-turn on the narrow neighborhood street, crept back and then idled about 50 yards from where Holmes was standing in the driveway.
“Who’s this now?” Holmes remembers thinking to himself. “What’s about to happen here?”
Josiah James came barreling through his mother’s front door about 20 minutes earlier. He toted his new puppy in his arms.
“Mom, can you watch Mamba for a little while?” he asked Sonya Brice as he passed off the German Shepherd and Labrador mix. The puppy is a story of its own. James rescued Mamba from a puppy mill a couple weeks ago. The breeder was selling the dogs for $25 each. James had such a hard time with the sight of the setup — the malnourished puppies with mange and fleas and the mother chained to a nearby tree — that he returned the following day and bought all six of Mamba’s siblings.
“It sounds crazy, right? But that’s just how Josiah is,” Brice said of her 19-year-old son, the starting point guard at Tennessee. “People just see him play basketball. Not a lot of people realize how he actually is.”
James emerged from his bedroom with a pair of sneakers in hand. One shoe was neon green, the other baby blue.
“I’ll be right back,” he said as he charged toward the door. He offered out a vague explanation. Brice interrupted him halfway through.
“Oh no,” she told her youngest son. “I’m coming with you.”
James was running on adrenaline. He nearly forgot to buckle his seat belt. That is, until his mother seated next to him barefoot in her pajamas reminded him. He drove past the house and began to park in the street. He changed his mind and looped around. Driving past again would seem too suspect, he thought, so he parked a house or two down.
“Dang, what am I doing,” James asked his mother as they sat in the idling car. “What should I even say?”
The gray Toyota had Holmes' attention by now. He saw the outline of a man step out of the SUV. He appeared tall through the shadows, 6-foot-7 maybe, with broad shoulders. He seemed to be headed his way. Holmes’ 9-year-old son, Daemeon, was behind his dad dribbling a basketball through an arrangment of orange cones that glowed underneath the light of a dim street lantern.
“I was about to tell my son go inside the house,” Holmes said. "Just to be safe."
Then James introduced himself, sort of.
“We’d never met. I didn’t know who he was. He didn’t even give me his name at first,” Holmes said. “I don’t think he wanted to make a big deal of himself. I think his intention was just to inspire Daemeon and move on anonymously.”
Daemeon stopped dribbling by now. He rarely ever stops dribbling.
Daemeon is somewhat of a prodigy, or at least skilled beyond most his age, and usually the next age or two up too. He thinks that sounds “too cocky” but it’s true. He’s impressively self aware, though, especially for a third-grader. He’s a nationally ranked prospect — yes, even that young. His team finished fourth at the AAU national championships last summer. Daemeon was playing up two years in age at the time.
“He trains four or five days a week,” Holmes said. “In a light week.”
Daemeon has his own YouTube channel featuring different dribbling and workout videos. He has more than 1,200 followers on Instagram, including coaches of a couple blue-blood college basketball programs and at least one NBA all-star. He has photos with former all-stars, NBA Finals champions, even hall of famer Shaquille O’Neal.
“He’s been around a lot of high-profile athletes,” Holmes said. “This was very different though.”
Holmes has been training his youngest son since Daemeon was 5 years old. It can be difficult at times to find balance, he admits, between being his coach and just simply his father. This was again true on this particular night.
“I’ve had to push him in ways that most probably wouldn’t as a dad. I’ve tried as his father to find different ways to deliver messages. That can be hard,” Holmes said. “Sometimes my son, being young, his confidence comes into question when he’s working through challenges. He was really having a rough night. He was ready to go inside. Then Josiah showed up. Just out of nowhere. God intervened that night. You couldn’t have scripted it better.”
The Holmes family moved from the Charleston area to Georgia about five years ago. They still have family spread throughout the Lowcountry, from Summerville to the middle of Mount Pleasant. They were back in town last weekend helping an elder family member with some medical issues.
Daemeon has maintained a daily workout routine every single day for the past three months. He’s obsessive about it, too much so to stop during a mini family vacation. So he wheeled an old basketball hoop from behind his grandmother’s house to the front yard, where he set up a makeshift court to continue training.
James has driven by that house a million times. It sits on a back road that connects his mother and father’s houses. He was leaving a Memorial Day cookout at his father’s, headed home to his mother’s that night. He just happened to pass by at the right time. Holmes and Daemeon were working out in the driveway. James slowed down to watch a little. He looked at the clock on his dashboard. It was nearly 9 p.m. He watched for a moment longer. Daemeon didn’t see him, too frustrated in the moment to notice.
“I was just watching. I’d never seen them before in my life. But it reminded me of me and my dad, how we used to be in the front yard like that working out late at night when I was little,” James said. “It made me happy just to see that. I guess it inspired me a little. So I was thinking, like, ‘How can I give them that same feeling?’”
James has done some cool things in his life. He won three state championships in high school at Porter-Gaud. He’s played in the McDonald’s All-American game, the premier all-star event of high school hoops. He’s played for Team USA’s junior team and attended Steph Curry’s Select Camp. His closet is full of cool gear and memorabilia from all of it. His Damian Lillard signature Adidas sneakers he wore in the McDonald’s game are among his favorite items. So that's what he grabbed.
“It didn’t dawn on me how priceless those shoes actually are, especially to a mom,” Brice said laughing now. “I probably would’ve stopped him had I really thought about it. Can’t we give away something else instead?”
Brice tried to stop her son from leaving the house that night. The idea of pulling up on strangers so late at night with no clear plan sounded too dangerous.
“I was trying to talk him out of it like, ‘This is crazy, Josiah,’” Brice said. “But he said, ‘Mom, you don’t get it. That was me out there.’”
Brice waited in the car as James approached the father and son.
“I was a little nervous,” James admitted.
“I don’t mean to scare ya’ll,” was the first thing he could think to spit out.
Holmes was suspicious initially. James could tell. He didn’t explain who he was right away, just that he used to play basketball with his father in the driveway at night the same way.
He told them that he still plays, even played in this thing called the McDonald’s All-American Game last year. That’s when he pulled out the shoes, now autographed on the toe and offered them to Daemeon.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Holmes said. He surveyed the sneakers, then James up and down again.
“This guy is the real deal,” he told his son.
Daemeon’s eyes popped wide when he realized what was happening. His jaw fell open.
“At first, I was like, ‘Wait, what is he doing?’” Daemeon said. “Once my dad sort of told me what was going on, I just thought ‘Wow, this is really cool.’ It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
James and Daemeon spent the next half hour just talking. They can relate to each other. James began receiving college interest earlier than most. He entered the spotlight before he even entered high school. Daemeon’s trajectory already seems similar, maybe even a measure more accelerated though.
“He told me to keep doing what I was doing,” Daemeon said. “And to listen to my dad. And to keep fighting. Even when I'm frustrated. He said if this is my dream, to work hard for it and I’ll achieve it.”
“The shoes were special,” Holmes said. “But him spending 30 minutes with my son, that was even more special.”
Brice was out of the car by now. The group of strangers realized as the conversation progressed how much they actually had in common. James’ older brother, KJ, played basketball against Daemeon’s older brother Devron Levine in high school. Brice, who works as a basketball official, has called a few of Levine’s games.
“What a small world,” Brice said. “I started to realize, ‘OK, Josiah, we were supposed to be here tonight.’”
James gave Daemeon his cell phone number, an unusually generous gesture for the typically private personality. James’ phone rang the following day. It was Daemeon, hoping to get a picture with his new friend before he left town. James obliged, first draping him in Tennessee basketball gear before the photo.
“It was so genuine. So natural. It’s just who he is,” Holmes said. “He’s an outstanding ambassador for Tennessee, for Charleston and, really, anything he touches. He’s already an ambassador for the game of basketball and that’s what kids need to see.”
James came up under the wing of Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton, also a graduate of Porter-Gaud and now a two-time NBA all-star. He still has Bucks gear and sneakers that Middleton gave him years ago — a slightly different situation but he still remembers how good it felt to receive it back then. James has said that having Middleton as an accessible friend gave him a different sort of confidence that he could one day reach the same heights. He's well on his way now.
Middleton once explained that him looking out for James is an unspoken obligation he owes the game of basketball. It's him paying forward the same guidance that guys like Kevin Garnett and Dwyane Wade offered him when he was younger. It’s a natural progression that keeps the culture of the game alive, Middleton said. James seems to already understand this.
"I know how blessed I've been to have the people around me that I do," James said. "(Daemeon) is young right now but there might be a day he needs something."
It appears that day has already come. It was late at night. A 9-year-old was frustrated with the game he thought he loved. He didn't need sneakers. That was really just to break the ice. He needed inspiration. And James, still just a teenager himself, was acute enough to recognize it all.
He told Daemeon to call him any time.