How Wofford basketball signee Nick Pringle is fighting back

Nick Pringle’s hands are shaking, so the video he’s recording is shivering too.
His older brother, Trey, is pinned to the ground of their living room floor. Four officers surround him, one by his head, two alongside and another at his feet.
Trey cries out “help me.” A crackle of electricity follows, then a helpless howl of pain.
Pringle wants to help. He’s just 16 years old but the tallest one in the room. He can see over the officers’ shoulders. He can see the hurt in his brother’s eyes as electricity courses through his body a second time, then a third.
He wants so badly to help.
“I’ve thought about, instead of recording, I wish I would have done something,” Pringle admits. “What if I would have jumped in? Would I be dead too?”
***
Pringle begins slowly, then pauses.
“I didn’t want to watch it at first,” he starts. “I don’t know.”
He thinks for a moment, then begins again.
“Just brings back memories,” he forces out before drifting off into silence.
It took Pringle more than a week to watch the now infamous video of George Floyd from start to finish.
“I didn’t really want to see that. Not again,” he said. “I’ve seen that before. I’ve lived that.”
Pringle doesn’t remember what set his brother off that Saturday night two years ago. He remembers him becoming upset, upset enough that he smashed a television with his fist. His hand was bleeding, leaking on himself, on the floor. So his family called 911 asking for medical assistance.
“We need to take him to the hospital to be evaluated because he’s not right,” Pringle’s mother, Kwajalean Pringle, can be heard telling Beaufort County deputies over an officer’s dash-cam video from that night. Trey Pringle had a documented history of mental health issues. “He’s not right.”
“You don’t want to talk to a doctor?” an officer in the video asked Trey Pringle.
“I don’t want to talk to nobody,” he calmly responded.
Angel Barnes filed a wrongful death suit against the Beaufort County Sherriff’s Department and Burton Fire Department in February 2020. Barnes is a close friend of the Pringle family and duly appointed personal representative of the estate of Trey Pringle. The suit uses words like “gross negligence” and “unnecessary force” and “reckless” to describe how Trey Pringle was handled that night.
The suit says deputies first tried to restrain Trey Pringle, “possibly in an attempt to assess his condition.”
A report from the sheriff’s department says that Trey Pringle resisted, striking a deputy multiple times and at least one other officer as they attempted to handcuff him.
Nick Pringle says his brother didn’t want medical aid, not from family or the EMS and certainly not from officers wielding handcuffs.
“He just didn’t want any treatment,” Pringle said. “I believe you have that right, don’t you? To refuse treatment?”
Trey Pringle “went from calm and relatively compliant to physically aggressive several times after Defendant Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office deputies attempted to restrain (handcuff) him,” the suit continues.
It says that an initial stun gun deployment was successful “with the probes making sufficient contact with Trey Pringle to knock him to the floor and subdue him.”
Kwajalean couldn’t bear the sound of her son screaming. She stepped outside. Nick Pringle stayed. There were maybe 10 other family members inside the house, them and a disturbing feeling of unrest. Nobody seemed to know quite what to do. Pringle grabbed his phone and recorded what he could.
“I was just hoping that nothing went wrong, that they wouldn’t take my brother. They went overboard with it,” Pringle said. “Everybody who was there saw what happened. But if I didn’t have that video, we really wouldn’t have a case.”
The lawsuit alleges that “lying prone and subdued on the floor, Trey Pringle was tased three more times… and then successfully handcuffed.” Trey Pringle was then hit with a fifth shock, a drive-stun technique in which the stun gun is fired while in contact with the target’s body. Trey Pringle’s legs were then shackled.
The report from the sheriff’s department says that after the first strike from the stun gun, Trey Pringle swung a piece of broken glass as a weapon. He was then shocked twice more, the report said. It mentions the drive stun technique. A subsequent report from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division determined that Trey Pringle was shocked five times, three of them by the drive-stun method.
The police report goes on to say that a firefighter held Trey Pringle as he struggled even after being handcuffed. The firefighter is said in the suit to have remained by his head and neck area, “keeping him in a headlock/chokehold.” Trey Pringle had asthma. The suit uses words like “half-nelson,” “chicken-wing maneuver” and “blood-choke” to describe the restraint. It cites several officers who’ve allegedly said in both the original incident report and the SLED report that the firefighter said multiple times that he “put (Trey Pringle) to sleep.”
EMS can be heard in footage from an officer’s dash cam saying, “All right, yall. Start CPR. Start CPR… Cardiac arrest.”
Trey Pringle was unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead three days later. It took more than six months for the autopsy to be released as SLED worked through an extensive investigation.
“It just didn’t seem right. Why do you need four guys on him like that? He was 6-foot, 180 (pounds). I’m watching it happen and it all just didn’t seem right to me,” Nick Pringle said. “They took him to the hospital but I think they lied. I think he died right there that night.”
Medical University of South Carolina examiners determined through an autopsy that Trey Pringle died “restraint in a prone position with chest compression.”
The suit says that both the MUSC examiners and the Beaufort County Coroner determined the manner of death to be a homicide. The SLED investigation lasted eight months. It included 30 interviews, 33 hours of audio and video footage and 500 photographs. It found no criminal intent.
“Trey Pringle’s death was a tragedy,” 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone said. “But it was not the result of a crime.”
No charges have ever been filed in the death of Trey Pringle.
***
It was close to midnight by the time the Whale Branch team bus rolled into the high school parking lot. It was a Friday night in January. The Warriors had just pulled off a lopsided region road win. The majority of the bus was still celebrating.
Nick Pringle was riding in the back like he usually does, slapping hands with his teammates and rapping song lyrics. He dominated the game, leading everyone in scoring and rebounding as he would so many times his senior season on Whale Branch’s march to the state title game last winter.
Pringle blossomed into a star over the past year. His 6-foot-8 frame is now unmistakable in a sleepy Seabrook beach town of less than 2,000 people. A standout showing with the Charleston-based AAU team TMP catapulted him into the spotlight last summer. Offers began to roll in, offers to schools that not many who grow up around his way are used to receiving. He chose Wofford College, a prestigious 166-year old private school a few hours from home. Pringle is the first Division I basketball signee his high school has ever produced.
“He’s very important to the community,” said Dee Delaney, a 2013 Whale Branch graduate who spent time in the NFL last fall after an All-American college football career at The Citadel and then Miami. “These kids can actually see him. They’ll listen to what he says because he’s right there in front of them setting an example.”
Pringle didn’t immediately go home after the big win that night. He stayed in the gym into the early morning hours, after nearly everyone else had left, arranging equipment, setting up balls and cones, different things like that. The inaugural Treys for Trey middle school basketball camp was debuting in the morning.
“I wanted to find a way to use my platform to really help the kids in our area,” Pringle said. “We’re playing basketball but I can tell them my life story too, how things went for me. I can relate to them and really just guide them.”
Pringle helped organize the middle school basketball camp in memory of his brother. The camp, or some version of it, was something he and Trey had discussed several times in the past.
“We always wanted to give back to the community,” Pringle said. “After my brother died, I just started going harder at everything I did.”
Roughly 50 kids attended the camp, which was completely free. No real registration required. Just show up and participate.
Pringle gauged its success by the number of kids who thanked him.
“It was a big success,” he said.
One kid asked Pringle how he could be like him one day.
“You want to be a basketball player?” Pringle asked him.
“And everything,” the ambitious 12-year-old told him.
“It makes you think, these kids are watching you,” Pringle said. “We didn’t have anything like this growing up. I want to set an example in the community. Not just with basketball.”
The camp depended on the community’s help. The high school supplied the gym. All Pringle had to do was ask. Family and friends helped with operations, managing different areas as Pringle bounced throughout the floor with a whistle in his mouth. The kids received lunch and t-shirts, little prizes and things. Coaches from neighboring high schools led drills and scrimmages. Guest speakers like Delaney stopped by to tell stories. Games were won. Music played. Everyone danced. It lasted nearly seven hours.
“It was an amazing event. Him being so young, I was surprised he could put it all together,” Delaney said. “It was a really good idea and a way for him to turn a tragedy into something positive like that.”
Delaney and Trey Pringle were just a year apart in age. They attended school together, had many of the same classes together. They played on teams both with and against each other. They grew up friends.
“Trey was very outgoing, loving, just a cool person,” Delaney said. “I couldn’t believe what happened to him. That just shows you that they don’t really understand what’s going on in the community. They don’t really know how to interact with the people in these communities.”
Pringle hopes his brother is remembered for more than that February night two years ago. He hopes people remember his light personality and wide grin. He was “goofy” Pringle said. He was vibrant. He loved cracking jokes and making music and discussing the latest conspiracy theories he’d conjured.
Pringle will remember him for more than the incident report or the dash cam footage, more than the video he recorded that dreadful night. He’s hardly watched it since.
“He would have loved this (camp),” Pringle said. “He always wanted me to be the one to bring the family up. He was always trying to motivate me to be better than him.”
Pringle believes that change starts locally. His brother’s death could’ve easily attracted negativity. It was important to the family that their fight for justice is peaceful, and remains that way even under the current social climate.
Pringle spoke of life skills toward the end of his camp. He touched on social injustice. He remembers the way the kids focused on him as they listened to his brother’s story. He didn’t tell all of it, but enough that they might understand the severity of the situation. At least begin to. All of this, the camp, the guests and speeches, were intended to plant a seed, Pringle explained.
“He always told me I was going to make a difference somehow,” Pringle said. “I can use basketball as a platform to make a difference in my community. This is the best way I can help.”
***
JaCorey Wright wasn’t sure how many people would show up to help. He hoped one in particular might.
He bought 20 poster boards. He wrote Trey Pringle’s name on all of them. They read things like, “Honk for justice.” Others asked, “What if it was your son?”
Wright put the word out around town. He wanted to organize a protest different than the rioting being shown on television. It had to be peaceful, he said, because it was centered on such a violent tragedy. Not only George Floyd, but that of his cousin, Trey Pringle. Wright reiterated several times that fighting violence with violence is only impeding progress.
Nick Pringle was one of the first people to join his cousin’s protest its first morning in front of the Beaufort County courthouse. Wright laughed as he watched Pringle’s spindly frame unwind out of the car with a smile on his face and medical mask hanging from his ears. Wright handed Pringle a sign he’d made just for him. It was neon green. It asked, “What if it was your brother?”
“It’s big having him involved out here with us,” Wright said above honks of support in the background. “He’s a star player on the basketball team. Their team already brings the community together. People know him. He attracts attention. They’ll listen to him on this.”
The size of the protest nearly doubled from the first to second day. It varied in size the next six days after that. Wright can’t put a number on how many people came by to show support that first week. Countless members of the community — politicians, teachers, athletes, even a few police officers were helping cook hamburgers on the grill. All different races and backgrounds standing together, for more than a week straight, making a clear statement but peacefully.
“Not all cops are bad. I want people to see them out here with us,” Pringle said. “I could be mad. But what happened to my brother, it’s not always like that. There’s good out here too. We have to come together. That’s how we change things. You don’t have to destroy your own city to be heard.”
Nick Pringle wasn’t sure how long the protesting should last.
“As long as it takes, I guess” he said.
He wants to continue his camp as long as he can too.
He thinks he owes it to his community to help. He thinks he owes it to his brother to be a leader in change.
He wanted to help so badly that night two years ago. He wasn’t sure how he could.
He seems to have it figured out lately.