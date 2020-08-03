How Wando’s Reed and Calder Garris are ascending the state hierarchy together

I
t’s late, sometime past 9 at night so it’s hard to see much of anything out of reach of the street lamps on this suburban cul-de-sac.
The sound is distinct, though, the sort of sound that screams from aluminum when it’s pounded against leather and cork. It’s coming from inside a garage. The garage door is closed tonight but it doesn’t matter much. The sharp echo squeaks out again and again almost in rhythm, lighting up the otherwise peaceful spring night.
Two brothers are inside. They’re separated in age by 16 months. The elder is taller. The younger is heavier. They’re both formidable. The two are trading turns hacking baseballs off of a batting tee. There is no air conditioning in this garage. There is, however, an anchored net as tall as the room, nestled beside a squat rack and near a pile of old fishing rods, to snag the baseballs before they punch into the drywall.
They’ll both tell you that repetition is key, to muscle memory, to the perfect swing, to the perfect pitch. So these night sessions have been going on since the two were in middle school. After practice, after homework, after dinner, the final few hours of the night are usually spent playing baseball of some sort. The two convinced their parents a few years ago to build a batting cage in the corner of their backyard. They’d outgrown the garage and wanted to swing more freely at live pitching. The cage, with its posts and net, stretches taller than anything else in the backyard, well beyond the wooden fence beside it. There’s no garage door to muffle the noise out here.
“They don’t seem to mind,” the elder brother says referencing the neighbors, who over the years have become used to these sounds of the game. “They’re cool.”
There’s long been an imaginary pitching mound in the backyard too. A patch of grass eventually molded into a slight divot. The boys were tearing up the grass so the family more recently installed an artificial mound of wood and turf. The grass hasn’t really grown back. The boys, though, are blossoming.
Reed Garris, a rising senior at Wando High School, committed to Clemson two weeks ago. Calder Garris, a rising junior for the Warriors, is one of the most intriguing young players in the state, earning his first few offers — Air Force, College of Charleston and The Citadel among them — last week.
“It’s rare to have two brothers both so competitive and so talented like this playing on the same team,” Wando coach Dirk Thomas said. “You might run into something like that with twins every now and then. But the two of them — the older brother and the younger brother together like that — they’re a unique situation.
“It’s like they feed off each other.”
Reed and Calder both pitch. They can both play catcher and can hit too. Clemson wants Reed as a pitcher so he’s begun focusing mostly on that. He’s always had a strong arm but has become more of a tactician out there lately. Calder is probably more of a catcher right now. But his arm is so much stronger than most other players his age that coaches can’t keep him off of the mound. He’s still a little wild but his power is overwhelming.
The two go back and forth, as brothers will. Reed might teach Calder how to solve algebra equations in the evening, then how to throw a knuckle curve ball later that night. Calder still has this unbridled spirit about him that’s as valuable in the dugout as his power is on the field. Thomas joked with his assistants early in the season to expect a couple brush-ups between teammates, especially the Garris brothers when one is pitching and the other catching.
“We both have passion for the game. That’s why sometimes there are some long mound visits,” Reed said with a laugh. “We compete in workouts to see who can do more of something. I feel I’m more polished. He has all the raw talent in the world.”
Reed reached the varsity as a freshman and showed immediate promise. He earned a win in a relief appearance early in the season and three weeks later won his only start with seven strikeouts through six innings. Both were region games.
“The really good ones just jump off the field at you,” Diamond Prospects scout Austin Alexander said. “With Reed, and the same with Calder too, you could see early on that they had the potential to be one of the better players in their class one day.”
Reed became an everyday starter by his sophomore season, splitting time pitching and catching. He earned the start in the Warriors’ home opener and threw a no-hitter, two outs from what would’ve been a perfect game. He finished 2-0 through six starts with a 2.26 ERA, throwing 30 strikeouts through 31 innings. He also drove in 12 runs (third-most on the team) and held a .992 fielding percentage behind the plate. Clemson skipper Monte Lee came calling before the season was over.
“He has all the tools. The biggest thing with Reed was learning to harness that competiveness,” Thomas said of Reed who also started at quarterback some for the varsity football team his sophomore year. “He let that get the best of him sometimes when he was younger. He still has the same fire but now he knows how to control it and how it effects other people. That’s made him even better.”
Calder was well over 200 pounds before he was 16 years old. He’s 6-foot-1, weighs 215 now, and that’s after shedding 25 pounds. He’s earned the nickname Bam Bam, after the precociously strong Flintstones baby that swings a heavy club. It fits.
“Think of it like a war zone. Everyone is battling it out and he’s usually the one who isn’t afraid to take charge regardless of how young he is,” Reed said. “He’s like a tank in war. He’s the heavy artillery of baseball. That’s how he plays.”
Calder was ranked as the state’s sixth-best catcher in his class before he even reached the varsity. He showed off 88 mph velocity at the Summer Showcase in June and was named both the top overall prospect and top two-way player of any rising juniors who attended the annual statewide scouting event. Two weeks later he appeared in the 2022 class rankings as the state’s fourth-best right-handed pitcher. He’d never thrown an inning of varsity ball.
“He has a very live arm and he’s already so strong. The hardest thing with a guy like him is, ‘Where do you put him?’” Alexander said. “He’s throwing harder than a lot of kids his age so there’s a chance he could separate himself more as a pitcher than a catcher. But he also swings the bat with a lot of power so maybe he does both. He’s way too young to put into any box right now.”
This was supposed to be the Garris brothers’ spring. Wando fit in just eight games before the season was canceled in caution of the current coronavirus pandemic. The Warriors were 7-1, already winners of two different tournaments. Reed was named the most valuable player of one of them. He’d already collected two wins with a 1.65 ERA, throwing 12 strikeouts against just four hits. Calder, meanwhile, was hitting .357 with a couple extra-base knocks.
The two parlayed the momentum of the abbreviated spring into a strong summer playing with the Canes, one of the top travel ball programs in the Southeast right now. Reed threw 24 strikeouts against just four walks through 17 ⅓ innings while battling nagging back issues. Opponents still hit just .196 off of him.
“It’s been a rough summer of tough luck on good pitches,” the perfectionist in him said.
Calder hit .325 with three home runs, six doubles and two triples. Maybe most importantly, he made huge strides in harnessing his power on the mound. Thomas said Wando wasn’t really planning to have Calder pitch a ton this spring. Now he can’t imagine not having him in the regular rotation after the summer he’s had. He touches 88 mph often and regularly sits about 86-87. He was called up late in the summer to the Canes American team that went on to win the WWBA 17U national championship. He also earned prestigious invites to the Palmetto Games, a showcase of South Carolina’s best players, and the PBR Futures Games to compete against many of the top players in the nation.
“I love the competition around me,” Calder said. “It puts less pressure on my back knowing that I have a team behind me that can pick me up.”
In some sense, it’s as if he’s had that his entire life.
“A lot of times it’s my brother who is there for me when I have a bad day,” Calder continued. “Telling me that I will be OK and that the hard work will pay off.”
The brothers seem to cross paths on travel and select teams more often now than they consistently get to play together. They guaranteed one more season together at Wando. Lately, though, even that doesn’t seem so guaranteed.
Reed will be off to college in a year. Calder still lovingly scoffs at the idea of his brother playing in Clemson orange. The boys grew up South Carolina Gamecocks fans. He’s proud of him though, in a way that only a brother really would understand. His brother’s success feels like his success because the two have walked beside each other for so long. Reed laid out the blue print for his younger brother, the rest is about refinement
“The way they’ve been improving, the expectations are going to go through the roof for them,” Thomas said. “Sometimes it’s harder for kids that young to handle success than achieve it. When everyone is telling you how good you are, are you going to continue to do the things that got you there? Or do more?”
So bring on more grunts from the garage. There will be more pings from the cage, leather will clap and baseballs will continue to zing nearly 90 mph through the backyard. The melodies of the brothers’ training sessions together, the ones that the cool neighbors don’t seem to mind, must continue.