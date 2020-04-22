How USC's Wilson decided between college and professional golf

The 11th hole at Snee Farm might be the toughest of the course.
It’s 210 yards from the tips. A par-3, but you have to account for the wind and the water. Jamie Wilson hits a four-iron — enough club to slice through the breeze, carry the front bunker and drop onto the left half of the green. His next shot rolls into the cup.
“You have to know how to play it,” Wilson says with a sort of nonchalant confidence.
“Home course,” he explains. “I know it better than most people, I guess.”
The sky above is clear blue on this Thursday afternoon. The temperature is mild. It’s peaceful out here on the golf course, a welcomed interruption of the uncertainty that the current health crisis is casting over the rest of life right now.
Wilson is the only one within sight. Everyone has been instructed to keep a safe distance from one another. New social distancing rules limit just one player to a golf cart. Still, Wilson is thankful for whatever small, slightly altered, shred of regularity remains.
“Things have been very weird,” he said. “You think you have everything figured out. And then, just like that, you don’t.”
Wilson was the best player on the South Carolina men’s golf team as a senior this season. The 2016 Bishop England graduate led the Gamecocks in every statistical category, including a scoring average that ranked fifth in school history.
A pro career was inevitably waiting for what were to be his last few months of college to pass this spring. Wilson thinks for a moment. Today, he figures, rather than sauntering around Snee Farm, he was supposed to be finishing up at the PGA Tour Q-School (or qualifying school), the first step for amateur golfers transitioning into the professional ranks. Instead, he’s here at home, seeing if he can find a new way to bend a few old golf balls around a course he’s played a million times.
“Definitely not what I expected,” Wilson said. “I wasn’t sure what to think about everything at first.”
Wilson was ranked fifth in the Southeastern Conference this season and among the top 60 college golfers in the nation. He was to rejoin the Gamecocks at the Southeastern Conference Championship after finishing Q-school.
“We had a very optimistic mindset going into this season,” said Wilson, who won the 44th annual Palmetto Amateur in July and was named a 2020 PING All-Southeast selection last month. “We were looking solid. I was hoping to have my best season to date. We were excited, hopeful. And then to have it taken away that quickly, you just don’t believe it at first.”
The Gamecocks were together on their team bus abut six weeks ago when they were told that, in lieu of the coronavirus concerns, spectators would be prohibited from the upcoming Valspar College Invitational and the Hootie at Bull’s Bay Intercollegiate tournaments.
“Two big tournaments in the same week with no one there,” Wilson said. “It was going to be a little strange.”
It was on that same bus ride, about an hour later, that the team learned that actually both tournaments would be canceled, and the college season was likely to soon follow.
“All of a sudden, it’s like, ‘Wow, the whole season? I’m done at USC?’” Wilson said. “No college golf on the horizon. Nothing left to look forward to as far as that goes. Just like that.”
Wilson eventually came to grips with the abrupt ending to his college career about the same time that the NCAA granted senior spring athletes another year of eligibility. It was an opportunity to restart a season, a second chance rarely ever allowed in college sports.
Wilson was already signed up for Q-school, though, and the training was to be postponed rather than canceled. He didn’t want to abandon his professional plans for a fifth year lined with so many unknown variables. And, if he’s being honest, he liked the idea of being a professional golfer.
“There’s the stature of it. It’s been my dream for so long and you just want to go get it started and show what you can do,” Wilson said. “I felt like I was prepared. I was playing the best golf of my life. It felt like the right time to go.”
Wilson debated for about a week. He sought the advice of a few mentors and coaches, some who used a fifth year of eligibility in their own careers. He thought one more year might help him improve not only as a player but also from within — the mental, social and business aspects of the game as well.
“I went back and forth. I was 50-50 on going back or not,” Wilson said. “Then I really thought about it and why would I not spend one more year with this team? Another year playing against the best competition in college golf is only going to make me better. Some people never get this opportunity.”
Wilson thought he had his future mapped out a few months ago. It was to be one last season of college golf and then a pro career to follow. Simple. Structured.
Then life pivoted. Wilson had to adjust. And just as he did, he was given even more to consider. Now he’s headed back to college this fall for one more season, a scenario he never saw coming.
Next up is the 12th hole, a 357-yard par-4 with more water in the way than anywhere else on the course. The green is tucked behind a patch of trees off in the distance.
Wilson steps to the tee box. He aligns his approach, then adjusts. Rather than power through, he’ll work over and then around the hazards today. It’s a thoughtful approach, one he didn’t initially see coming. He just had to figure out, like everything else, how to play it.