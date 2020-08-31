High school sports venues following modified attendance plans

There will be fans in the stands at high school sporting events this fall. What exactly that will look like, will be decided by individual schools and districts.

Attendance plans from S.C. High School League and S.C. Independent School Association have been approved by the state’s Department of Commerce, allowing exceptions to Gov. Henry McMaster’s limit of 250 spectators or 50% of a venue’s posted occupancy, whichever is less.

The plans of both leagues are similar — just as the safety guidelines for restarting play this summer have been as well. Both plans involve limited capacities, require masks to be worn and social distancing to be observed.

Capacity will be determined by venue in either league, depending on its ability to space individuals and families 6 feet apart in the stands and other standing-room or non-traditional seating areas. Congregating in groups and tailgating is not allowed in either league and areas that cannot be monitored will be restricted. Spectators are not allowed to cross from one side of a venue to another during SCHSL events in order to limit community interactions.

Masks will be required at all times during SCHSL events. Masks are required when entering and exiting SCISA events, but can be removed once seated socially distant. Seats closest to stairs and walkways and closest to the field or court will be blocked off in both leagues.

First Baptist outlasts defending state champ in prep football season opener Will Daniel savored the feeling with a slow exhale, a blissful moment of peace before the se…

Different sports and schools enforced variations of policy as SCISA’s volleyball, swimming, cross country and football seasons began last week. In accordance with SCISA rules, Thomas Heyward had every other row of bleachers in Harvey-Beach Stadium marked off for its season-opening football game against First Baptist last Friday. Open areas beside the stands where fans set up their own seating were spaced out as well. Heathwood Hall enforced stricter policy, allowing only parents of players to attend its football game against Laurence Manning.

First Baptist is not allowing fans to at least its first two volleyball games, although other SCISA schools have under their own respective attendance restrictions. SCHSL golf, swimming and tennis seasons have begun; volleyball can begin on Sept. 7, football on Sept. 25 and cheer on Oct. 13. Spectators will not be allowed inside tennis courts unless there is a barrier protecting players. Golf, cross country and swimming venues will adhere to local pool and course restrictions.

Both leagues are restricting post-game handshakes, awards or gatherings of teams. Spectators will no longer be allowed on the field or court after games and are discouraged from waiting after to visit with players in school venues or facilities.

The SCHSL is encouraging touchless payment, pre-sale and electronic ticket options, even suggesting drive-thru sales to prevent lines. The league is also encouraging schools to have COVID-19 coordinators on site.